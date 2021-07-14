LeBron James' son Bronny recently appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated for his e-sports skills

LeBron James Says Son Bronny, 16, Bragged About Being Youngest in Family to Cover Sports Illustrated

LeBron James' son has earned some major bragging rights over his dad.

On Tuesday, the NBA icon appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Arsenio Hall where he discussed his upcoming movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and his oldest son's latest big milestone.

During the show, Hall mentioned that LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. was featured on the July cover of Sports Illustrated. The 16-year-old appeared on the magazine alongside other members of the popular e-sports team, FaZe Clan.

"Bronny plays video games all day," LeBron, 36, told Hall. "I mean, he loves basketball, he plays basketball, loves being a big brother to his little brother and sister. But video games is his thing."

The Lakers star continued, "When he got on the cover, I was like, 'You know I was younger than you, right?' And then he did some research — all these kids got all these phones, which we didn't have when I was growing up like that — he was like, 'Dad, no, you were actually six months older than me. Now I'm the youngest guy in the household on Sports Illustrated.' "

LeBron James - Jimmy Kimmel Live Credit: ABC

James first appeared on a Sports Illustrated cover in 2002, wearing his St. Vincent-St. Mary's gold high school jersey. He was 17 at the time.

James and Hall both laughed about the conversation, adding that though Bronny's cover isn't basketball-related, James hopes to see his son get media coverage, again, one day for his skills on the court. "That would be amazing. That would be amazing, for sure," he said.

James is often sharing his son's success in basketball with fans on social media, whether it's attending one of his games or showing off the similarities between the pair. Last week, he posted a photo and video of the two making similar dunks. "Like father, like son! #JamesGang," he captioned the post.

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: Jay LaPrete/AP

James is also father to son Bryce, 14, and daughter Zhuri, 6. The father of three shares his kids with his wife Savannah James. The two have been together since high school and have been married for seven years.

Along with his family, James also discussed his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. James stars in the Space Jam sequel alongside Zendaya, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ceyair Wright and Harper Alexander, among others. The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.