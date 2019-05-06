Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has spoken out for the first time about his reaction to NBA legend Magic Johnson abruptly stepping down from the franchise earlier this year.

After taking on the role of the president of basketball operations of the Lakers in February 2017, Johnson left the position in a spur of the moment press conference in April — just an hour before the team’s last home game of the season. Calling it the “right thing to do, the right move to make,” Johnson, 59, also made the shocking announcement that he hadn’t told Jeanie Buss — the team’s controlling owner, president and Johnson’s lifelong friend — or general manager Rob Pelinka of his decision at that point.

That meant James, who was recruited by Johnson last summer to join the Lakers in free agency, hadn’t received a heads up about the news, either.