LeBron James Poses with NBA Championship Trophy While Proudly Flashing Fours: '444'

Fourth time's the charm for LeBron James.

With Sunday night's Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Miami Heat, the 35-year-old athlete now has four NBA championship titles to his name, bringing him to a tie with other legends like Shaquille O'Neal and Robert Parish.

Celebrating the win, James posted a new photo of himself posing with the golden trophy, holding up four fingers on each hand as he smiles for the camera while wearing new championship gear. "444," he wrote alongside the photograph on Twitter.

James, early Tuesday morning, mused about his impressive championship track record, posting a snapshot on Instagram of himself with a celebratory cigar, writing: "WHAT THEY GONE SAY NOW?!?! I know they’ll make up another criteria that nobody else has ever had in the history of the game. But Guess what though, bring it on please!! Heavy is the head that holds the 👑 they say. Let’s get it! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #RevengeSZNCompleted😉"

This is also the 17th title for the Lakers franchise. They are now in a tie with their longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics, for the most NBA championships in league history.

According to NPR, James is also the fourth player ever to win an NBA championship while playing for three different teams.

The Lakers' hard-fought win came nearly nine months after the team's legendary former member, Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Following the Jan. 26 accident, the Lakers have continually found ways to pay tribute to Bryant and his daughter. Once the playoffs began in July, the team brought back their "Black Mamba" uniforms for the first time since the 2017-2018 season, with the addition of a No. 2 patch in memory of Gianna, who wore the number while playing at the Mamba Sports Academy.