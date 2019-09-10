LeBron James — Er, Ron — Hand-Delivers Pizza to Some Very Excited Customers in New Ad

It looks like LeBron James is ditching Taco Tuesday this week for a new cuisine — pizza!

In a hilarious clip posted to Twitter Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers star, 34, shocked passersby as he walked down the streets of Cleveland giving out free samples of Blaze Pizza’s new 14-inch pies.

Posing as his alter ego “Ron,” a Blaze Pizza employee, James embarked on a mission to excite customers with the restaurant’s new addition. Those walking down the street could not contain their excitement (well, except for one person) as they spotted the NBA star and were quick to shake the player’s hand, grab a pie and snap a selfie.

“Hey what’s going on man, I’m Ron,” James greeted the fans, most walking up with their jaws dropped — some even shouting “Oh my God!”

“Blaze right now is offering a large sharable pizza here with real ingredients. Not frozen, none of that frozen crust, aight. I want to show you some beautiful, unique toppings that we have — artichoke, arugula,” he said as he handed off the boxes.

He even joked, “No, I’m Ron. I don’t know who LeBron is,” when fans said “thank you LeBron” before walking off.

While passing off a pie to one young girl, he told her, “You tell your friends to take you to Blaze pizza, tell them Ron sent you.”

Lucky for her, she scored more than just a free pizza — James finished the day off by giving the fan Ron’s employee hat.

“You can take Ron’s hat, that’s yours,” he said giving her a hug.

The basketball player reposted the video to his Twitter, joking “What can I say?! Ron’s a man of the people. We got that new LARGE @BlazePizza coming in,” he wrote adding laughing face, fire and pizza emojis.

The new Blaze pizzas, according to media relations spokesperson Joshua Levitt, can be a customizable, build-your-own pizza, or any of the chef-inspired Signature Pizzas including the meat eater, green stripe, veg out, BBQ chicken and red vine.

The sharable pies are exclusively available online from participating Blaze Pizza restaurants throughout the U.S.and Canada, as well as on the eaterie’s app, website or delivery platforms.

While James was “a man of the people” this week, the basketball star was criticized earlier this summer for his aggressive cheering at his son Bronny’s AAU basketball tournament championship game in Las Vegas.

During the tournament, James was filmed doing pregame dunks with his son’s team and reacting exuberantly when one of his son’s teammates hit a dunk. The star was so excited, one of his shoes flew off during his animated reaction.

“Love being around my lil bros watching them playing the game they love,” James — who is also father to Bryce Maximus, 12, and Zhuri, 4 — tweeted in response to a video of his reaction that showed him storming onto the court. “But for real my shoe really jump off my foot in excitement as well on that play.”

But the celebrations seemed excessive to some people — namely FOX Sports analyst Jason Whitlock — who heavily criticized James for his reactions, saying that the Lakers all-star had lost touch with what is considered socially acceptable behavior.

Dior/Tezzo connection knocked me out of my sneak! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Love being around my lil bros watching them playing the game they love. But for real my shoe really jump off my foot in excitement as well on that play. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ci2whLcXcA — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 28, 2019

“It’s inappropriate,” Whitlock said during a taping of Speak for Yourself. “It points to how much fame has inevitably changed LeBron over the past decade. Fame is a drug more potent and dangerous than cocaine. LeBron is a fame and social media junkie. He moved to Los Angeles looking for a better high.”

“In his mind, LeBron is making fatherhood cool and fun again. I disagree,” Whitlock continued. “LeBron is making a spectacle of himself, a circus of his son’s early playing days and using his son’s game as yet another platform to build the LeBron social-media brand.”