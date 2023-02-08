LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Become Highest-Scoring NBA Player of All Time

LeBron James recorded his 38,388th point in the NBA on Tuesday, officially making him the leading scorer in NBA history.

The historic point that pushed James, 38, past the record's former holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, happened during the third quarter of the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James was surrounded by friends, family, and fans at the Lakers' home arena, the Crypto.com Arena, for the big moment on Tuesday.

"LeBron you are the NBA's all-time scoring leader," said Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA. "Congratulations."

Abdul-Jabbar, who held the record for just shy of four decades, was on hand to pass the torch, or in this case, a basketball on.

Earlier this season, James became just the second player to record more than 38,000 points along with Abdul-Jabbar, 75. At the time, he told reporters, "Been appreciative of the opportunity to play this game at the highest level."

"I love the game of basketball," James continued. "I love being a part of the NBA and being able to inspire so many different sets of generations. I guess it's a pretty big deal."

Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty

Before James broke the record, Abdul-Jabbar told NBA reporter Marc Stein that he was "excited to see it happen."

"I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," added Abdul-Jabbar. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it."

"It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken, and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on," he continued.

James is no stranger to breaking records. Following the Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns in March of last year, he became the first player in the history of the NBA to reach 10,000 points in rebounds and assists.

"To now sit alone at a statistical category in this league that I've really modeled my game after — being able to score, rebound and assist," James said after the game, per ESPN. "I sit alone at a stat is pretty like — I'd say 'cool,' but it doesn't quite make sense to me."