LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Become Highest-Scoring NBA Player of All Time

The 38-year-old Lakers star broke the record on Tuesday night in Los Angeles

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 12:44 AM
LeBron James
LeBron James during the 2022 NBA season. Photo: John McCoy/Getty

LeBron James recorded his 38,388th point in the NBA on Tuesday, officially making him the leading scorer in NBA history.

The historic point that pushed James, 38, past the record's former holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, happened during the third quarter of the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James was surrounded by friends, family, and fans at the Lakers' home arena, the Crypto.com Arena, for the big moment on Tuesday.

"LeBron you are the NBA's all-time scoring leader," said Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA. "Congratulations."

Abdul-Jabbar, who held the record for just shy of four decades, was on hand to pass the torch, or in this case, a basketball on.

Earlier this season, James became just the second player to record more than 38,000 points along with Abdul-Jabbar, 75. At the time, he told reporters, "Been appreciative of the opportunity to play this game at the highest level."

"I love the game of basketball," James continued. "I love being a part of the NBA and being able to inspire so many different sets of generations. I guess it's a pretty big deal."

LeBron James
Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before James broke the record, Abdul-Jabbar told NBA reporter Marc Stein that he was "excited to see it happen."

"I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," added Abdul-Jabbar. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it."

"It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken, and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on," he continued.

James is no stranger to breaking records. Following the Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns in March of last year, he became the first player in the history of the NBA to reach 10,000 points in rebounds and assists.

"To now sit alone at a statistical category in this league that I've really modeled my game after — being able to score, rebound and assist," James said after the game, per ESPN. "I sit alone at a stat is pretty like — I'd say 'cool,' but it doesn't quite make sense to me."

Related Articles
High School Basketball Player Dies a Week After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on Court, Cartier Woods
18-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Game
Candace Parker
Candace Parker Talks Signing with Las Vegas Aces to Be Closer to Family: 'The Most Important'
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Enter a 4-Day 'Darkness Retreat' Before Deciding NFL Future
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Poke Fun at Their Dad: 'We Never Got Vegetables Growing Up'
Christian Atsu during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Pro Soccer Star Rescued from Collapsed Building After Turkey Earthquake: 'Continue to Pray'
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Writing Letters for Her Sons to Read Before the Super Bowl: 'I Hope Their Dreams Come True'
bethany hamilton
Surfer Bethany Hamilton Speaks Out Against Policy Allowing Transgender Athletes in Female Category
Bia and The Kid Laroi to headline NBA All-Star Weekend Concert
The Kid LAROI and BIA to Perform at NBA All-Star Weekend Pre-Game Concert
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Actor Paul Rudd talks with kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Paul Rudd Says Watching Chiefs in Super Bowl Will Be 'Stressful' but Hopes to 'Be Elated at the End'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Kyrie Irving Is Officially Heading to the Dallas Mavericks After Requesting a Trade from the Nets
kyrie irving, lebron james
LeBron James Says He's 'Definitely Disappointed' the Lakers Didn't Trade for Kyrie Irving
Ja Morant
NBA 'Could Not Corroborate' Claim that Ja Morant's Entourage Pointed Gun Laser at Indiana Pacers
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Waiting Until 2024 to Start Fox Sports Broadcasting Gig — but Emphasizes He's Done Playing
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving Reportedly 'Ecstatic' About NBA Trade Sending Him to the Dallas Mavericks
Utah State guard Max Shulga grabs the ball as San Jose State guard Alvaro Cardenas (13) and guard Omari Moore defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
Ukrainian Basketball Player Taunted with 'Russia' Chants During Game: 'Extremely Upsetting'
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Is Hoping for a Second Super Bowl Win for His Eagles 'During My Time on This Earth'