"Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates," the Los Angeles Lakers star said after his injury

LeBron James Out Indefinitely After Suffering Ankle Injury: 'I'm Hurt Inside and Out'

LeBron James will be out indefinitely after suffering a high ankle sprain on Saturday as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA legend, 36, left the game early in the second quarter after the injury and the Lakers later confirmed that he would not be returning.

James was injured in the second quarter when Hawks forward Solomon Hill fell on James' right ankle while trying to steal the ball. Hill, 30, was called for a foul.

According to ESPN, James immediately shouted in pain and rolled off the court. The Lakers took a timeout to check on James, who was cleared to return to the court and quickly scored a 3-point shot for his team.

But a few moments later, James called another timeout and took himself out of the game and went to the Lakers' locker room accompanied by the team's training staff and teammate Anthony Davis, who is still recovering from his own injury.

The Lakers played on without James and lost to Atlanta 94-99.

James tweeted about the injury after the game, writing, "Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates!"

"I'm hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins soon," he added. "Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON."

Even with his injury, James extended his 1,036 NBA-record streak of consecutive games scoring in double digits on Saturday. Prior to the game, the star athlete was averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists and had only missed one game this season, according to ESPN.

James has only missed a handful of games in his 18 years in the NBA, including when he was sidelined for 17 consecutive games during his first season with the Lakers due to a groin injury.