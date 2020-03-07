LeBron James Says 'I Ain't Playing' If There Are No Fans at NBA Games Amid Coronavirus Concerns

LeBron James can’t get behind the concept of playing in an empty basketball arena.

As concerns over the coronavirus outbreak continue, the NBA sent out a league-wide memo on Friday informing teams to prepare for the possibility of playing games without spectators in the building, according to CNBC. The precaution was described as a last-resort effort if it were to become necessary to only have essential personnel present.

Responding to the idea of playing without crowds, Los Angeles Lakers star James, 35, said he wouldn’t participate if it came to that “impossible” scenario.

“I ain’t playing,” James told reporters at the Staples Center after a game on Friday, according to USA Today. “I ain’t got the fans in the crowd? That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates; I play for the fans — that’s what it’s all about.”

The athlete added: “If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”

As of Saturday morning, there have been a total of 103,725 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections worldwide.

Growing public health concerns amid the outbreak has forced many large events and gatherings to postpone or cancel in response. Artists, including Mariah Carey and K-pop band BTS, have called off upcoming concert appearances, and the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, was officially canceled on Friday.

This is the first time in 34 years that SXSW, which was scheduled for March 13 through March 22m has been forced to cancel.

The college basketball world has already ventured into the crowd-free-games situation.

A Friday basketball game between Yeshiva University and Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore is believed to be the first U.S. sporting event without a crowd due to coronavirus worries, according to the Associated Press, which was covering the event.

The AP reported that the first-round NCAA Division III tournament game took place in a “mostly empty” 1,110-seat gym while police manned doors outside where signs read “No spectators.”