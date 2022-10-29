LeBron James Says He's No Longer a Cowboys Fan After Team Attitude on Kneeling Protests

James says he’s now a fan of his home team, the Cleveland Browns

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on October 29, 2022 06:15 PM
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 08: NBA player Lebron James of the Miami Heat throws a football at AT&T Stadium before a Sunday night game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on September 8, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty

The Dallas Cowboys have lost a major fan: LeBron James.

The NBA great was asked by his friend and business partner Maverick Carter during an announcement of their new Thursday Night Football stream on Instagram Live whether he "was still a Cowboys fan."

James responded that he "had to sit put" on his once favorite team due to the organization's response to players protesting on the field during the national anthem.

"It was just a lot of things that [were] going on when guys were kneeling, and freedom of speech and wanting to do it in a very peaceful manner." James said. "...The organization was like 'if you do that around here then you won't ever play for this franchise again,' and I just didn't think that was appropriate."

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: LeBron James of the Miami Heat talks to Martellus Bennett #80 of the Dallas Cowboys before the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 12, 2010 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has commented several times over the years that the organization will not tolerate players "disrespecting" the national anthem or the flag.

In 2017, Jones kneeled alongside players during the national anthem in response to former President Trump's criticism of players protesting during the anthem, according to CNN.

However, Jones changed his tune weeks later saying, "if we are disrespecting the flag then we won't play. Period," per the Dallas Morning News.

James said he still likes individual players on the team including linebacker Micah Parsons, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott, but is now "all in" for the Cleveland Browns.

While James had garnered a reputation for being one of the Cowboy's most avid fans – having been spotted on the sidelines of Cowboys games and sporting the team's merch – Cleveland is his "home team" as he was born in Akron, a few miles from the city.

