LeBron James Says He's 'Honored' After Being Named TIME’s Athlete of the Year

LeBron James has been one of the most vocal proponents of social issues during his time in the NBA

LeBron James is a leader on and off the court.

The Los Angeles Lakers star — who’s preparing to start his 18th NBA season — has been named TIME’s Athlete of the Year in recognition of his tireless activism, which included spearheading the creation of More Than a Vote, a nonprofit aimed at thwarting voter suppression and motivating Black voters to make their voices heard at the polls.

“Honored,” James, 35, wrote on social media alongside the cover image, which was painted by 14-year-old artist Tyler Gordon.

“LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game, and I am honored to be painting his portrait,” Gordon said in a statement to the magazine. “He cares a lot about his family and even though he joined the NBA at a young age he still worked really hard to prove himself to the other players and it paid off.”

Gordon also shared a sweet interaction with James online, after the teenager said that he still couldn’t believe he had been given the opportunity to have his art featured.

“I still can't believe my work made it to the cover of @TIME !! I'm so grateful! I love @KingJames and am honored!” he wrote.

“You can do anything you put your mind 2!” the star replied. “Love you too kid!”

In addition to becoming one of the most vocal proponents of social issues including the Black Lives Matter movement during his time in the NBA, James has made an effort to give back to his community, opening the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, in 2018.

Speaking with TIME about what inspired him to take an active role in More Than a Vote — which was founded in the wake of national protests against racial injustice and police brutality that followed the death of George Floyd — James said that he felt it was important to “let people know what my mission was, what my passion was, and how we were going to deliver.”

According to the magazine, the nonprofit helped recruit over 40,000 election workers, including in cities like Atlanta and Philadelphia, which helped deliver victory to President-elect Joe Biden — who was named TIME's Person of the Year alongside running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

James also took a leadership role during the NBA’s boycott following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Although the athlete said he was “very close” to leaving the 2020 NBA bubble, things changed after he and a small group of athletes had a conversation with players’ union president Chris Paul and former President Barack Obama.

Following Obama's advice, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) established a social justice coalition composed of players, coaches, and team governors with a goal of increasing "access to voting, promoting civic engagement and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform," a press release at the time of its formation in August said.

“In the Black community, we always hear the notion of ‘We want to see change,’ ” James told TIME. “But we rarely actually go out and try to help and call for action, actually do it. So I can say that my Black people and my Black communities, they actually went out and said not only did they want change, they actually went out and did it.”

James, whose leadership was also on display last season as he helped the Lakers claim their 17th NBA championship, picking up his own fourth championship win in the process, went on to share that he has so much left to accomplish.