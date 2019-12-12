LeBron James Just Treated 3rd Graders at His Akron School to a Trip on the Polar Express

Image zoom D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The spirit of Christmas is definitely in LeBron James.

The NBA star treated students at his I Promise School to a special ride on the Polar Express, the Akron, Ohio, school shared on social media this week.

In a video of the outing, students wear matching blue “We Are Family” t-shirts as they show off their special Polar Express tickets while onboard a train. The happy young students are seen dancing and singing along with a conductor, before getting a visit from the big man in red as they headed to the “North Pole.”

According to another tweet from the school, the exciting trip is a “tradition.”

“The magic that lives in our own backyard is just a stone’s throw away and one to experience with the whole family,” I Promise School wrote.

James, 34, also reshared the sweet video, adding the caption, “My ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’s.”

An @LJFamFoundation & @KingJames tradition for the past 7 years. 🚂 The magic that lives in our own backyard is just a stone’s throw away and one to experience with the whole family. 💙#WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/ryGgxTzi68 — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) December 12, 2019

Through his LeBron James Family Foundation, James officially opened the I Promise School as an addition to the Akron Public Schools in his hometown. The Los Angeles Lakers player’s school serves over 1,300 students.

According to ESPN, James has poured millions of dollars into the school — which took nearly 10 years to create.

The I Promise School was built to serve at-risk children, but also offers their parents an opportunity to finish high school, and even further promises free tuition to the University of Akron upon graduation, ESPN said.

In addition, attendees receive free breakfast, lunch and snacks, as well as a free bike, reported Time. The school year runs from July through May, with STEM-based camps offered in the summer, according to Time.