LeBron James Just Broke a Record He Shared with NBA Legends Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James was named to his 16th All-NBA team this week, which pushed him ahead of a tie between other NBA greats

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during Round 1, Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs on August 22, 2020.

LeBron James is once again leaving his mark on NBA history.

The 35-year-old was named to his 16th All-NBA team this week, which moved him ahead of a tie with basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant. Now in his 17th season in the league, James has the most All-NBA selections of any player in history.

Along with James, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and James' Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, were also named to this year's All-NBA first team.

Other standout players were named to the NBA's second team, including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Pascal Siakam. Kawhi Leonard, and center Nikola Jokic, whose Denver Nuggets will be facing James and the Lakers in the first game of the Western Conference Finals on Friday.

The third team includes Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and center Rudy Gobert.

As ESPN notes, players like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, and Kyrie Irving were not included on this year's All-NBA list because they have missed a majority of the season due to injury.

James is currently just eight wins away from securing his fourth NBA championship, which would be his first in Los Angeles.

So far in the playoffs, the Lakers have beaten both the Portland Trailblazers and the Rockets by closing each of the series four wins to one. Meanwhile, the Nuggets — their opponent in the Western Conference Finals — just made history by becoming the first team to come back from 3-1 deficits twice in a single postseason.

Though many NBA fans expected the Lakers to face their hometown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, in the conference finals, the Clippers lost Game 7 to Denver by 15 points on Tuesday after having three straight chances to eliminate them.

In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat currently lead the Boston Celtics by one game in their series.

If the Lakers advance to the Finals, James will either face the Heat — the team he won two championships with while playing alongside Dwyane Wade — or find himself playing against the Celtics, who have a historic rivalry with the Lakers.