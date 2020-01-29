LeBron James Joins Moving Tribute for Kobe Bryant at Son Bronny's Basketball Game

LeBron James publicly paid homage to his late friend and NBA legend Kobe Bryant alongside some of the late icon’s biggest fans — young basketball players.

On Tuesday — just two days after Bryant was killed in a horrific helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, James, 35, attended his rising basketball star son Bronny‘s Sierra Canyon High School varsity game, where a moment of silence was held in remembrance of Bryant, who died at the age of 41.

Game attendees joined each other in silence for 24 seconds — the iconic number Bryant wore with pride throughout his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

At the same time, photos of the nine victims: Bryant, Gianna, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan were displayed across a screen as their names were announced out loud.

Following the tribute, Bronny, 15, and his teammates, who were up against Campbell Hall High School, wrapped their arms around each other beside the bench.

Once the game started, James looked on as both teams took 24-second and 8-second time violations all while the crowd passionately chanted “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!”

The team also wore purple shirts.

Earlier on Tuesday — just hours before the Lakers were to face the L.A. Clippers in a now-postponed game — James shared a video of him greeting Bryant and Gianna during a recent game at Staples Center.

“My brother!! I love you man!!” he wrote.

The post included a series of emojis including a broken heart, along with a crown and snake emoji to symbolize James and Bryant, respectively. James also changed his profile picture to a photograph of Bryant and Gianna.

The post is the second time James has reacted on social media to their tragic deaths.

On Monday night, James posted a heartfelt message to social media that expressed his sorrow as well as his hopes to carry on Bryant’s legacy in Los Angeles.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” James said of Bryant, who won five championships in 20 seasons as a Laker.

“it’s my responsibility to put this s— on my back and keep it going!!” James continued. “Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!

James and Bryant shared a special moment the night before the deadly accident.

During a game between the Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, James passed Bryant for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list — a monumental moment in his career.

That night, James wore special shoes during the game that paid tribute to his fellow Lakers legend. Later on, Bryant congratulated James on the milestone with a message on Instagram.

“On to #2 @kingjames! Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next,” Bryant wrote.

Bryant’s private helicopter was reportedly headed to a travel basketball game for Gianna, Payton, Alyssa and their teammates before it crashed.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.