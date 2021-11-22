LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart Ejected from Lakers vs. Pistons Game Following Bloody Scuffle

The incident marked only the second time in LeBron James' career that he's been ejected from a game

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were both ejected from their NBA game this weekend after the pair got into a bloody scuffle.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, James, 36, hit Stewart, 20, in the head with his elbow while they were fighting for a rebound after a free throw attempt.

Following the incident, Stewart could be seen with blood coming down his face as he attempted to fight James, as documented in video footage shared online by Bleacher Report and other outlets. The Pistons center and the Lakers star were held back by staff and members of their respective teams, though Stewart attempted to make his way back over to James numerous times in an apparent attempt to fight.

A representative for the Lakers and the Pistons did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment, as well as representatives for both James and Stewart.

Following the incident, the Lakers won the game 121-116. The two teams will go head to head once again next Sunday in Los Angeles.

Both James and Stewart did not speak to the media following the match-up. The ejection was only the second in James' career, CNN reported. The first was in 2017 for comments the player made to a referee.

James' teammate, Anthony Davis, defended the basketball star after Sunday's game. "Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn't a dirty guy," Davis said, per NBA. "As soon as he did it, he looked back and told [Stewart], 'My bad. I didn't try to do it.' I don't know what [Stewart] tried to do. Nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it."

In his own statement, Pistons coach Dwane Casey said, "[Stewart] was upset. I told him, 'Don't let this define who you are. It doesn't define your game whatsoever.'"