James, 37, follows Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi on the list with a total price tag of $121.2 million

LeBron James Is Second on Forbes' Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes List, Populated Only by Men

LeBron, a 37-year-old player for the Los Angeles Lakers who is also active in the film and TV world, scored a price tag of $121.2 million on the site's power list, combining a $41.2 million for on-the-field play and $80 million in revenue for off-the-field projects.

Those projects can include endorsements, appearances, memorabilia and licensing fees, as well as cash returns from businesses operations and equity stakes sold plus the advent of cryptocurrency ventures, the site said.

In James' case, his off-court revenue comes from his starring role in last year's Space Jam: A New Legacy (as Forbes counts all projects from May of the preceding year), as well as moving his talk show, The Shop, from HBO to YouTube.

The site also detailed that James sold a minority stake in his production company SpringHill last October, at a valuation of about $725 million, pushing his net worth to an estimated $850 million.

The NBA star also announced a lucrative endorsement deal with Crypto.com in January, and appeared in a Super Bowl commercial in support of the site the following month.

He also recently invested in two companies, home gym venture Tonal, and sports tech startup StatusPRO.

Last year, James already set a record for an NBA player on the list, earning an impressive $96.5 million. Forbes added that he became only the tenth athlete ever to surpass $100 million in a single year this year.

His financial success comes in spite of the fact that his team the Lakers failed to make the NBA playoffs this season.

Messi, 34, plays for Paris Saint-Germain and topped off the list with a whopping $130 million in combined earnings.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who topped the list last year thanks to his $150 million sale of his Irish whiskey brand, failed to make the top ten this go-round.