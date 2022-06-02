LeBron James Is Officially a Billionaire, First Active NBA Player to Make List 

Michael Jordan is the only other professional basketball player to become a billionaire, but he reached the milestone more than a decade after his retirement

LeBron James is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire.

The net worth of the NBA All-Star, 37, surpassed $1 billion after he earned $121.2 million in 2021, according to Forbes.

After 19 seasons in the NBA, James — who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers — has taken home $385 million from professional basketball. He's also received more than $900 million from his endorsements and business ventures, the outlet reported.

The four-time NBA champion is additionally set to make $44.5 million next season with the Lakers as part of two-year contract, according to Spotrac.

James' off-the-court ventures include starring in and producing 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy, which earned $162.9 million at the worldwide box office, Forbes reported. His Springhill Company — a video production company that has a $725 million valuation — also produced 2019's What's My Name: Muhammad Ali documentary and Netflix's upcoming movie Hustle, among other projects.

Years prior, in 2014, the Ohio native opened up about his potential to hit the monumental figure in an interview with GQ.

"It's my biggest milestone," he said at the time. "Obviously. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I'm gonna be excited."

Since signing with Nike in 2003, the Olympic gold medalist has gone on to structure his longterm deals to give him equity in the brands he promotes. He has become an investor in Blaze Pizza — which has earned $30 million — as well as Tonal and Lyft, according to the outlet.

James also recently joined Fenway Sports Group, which includes stake in MLB's Boston Red Sox, NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and EPL's Liverpool. He has earned a total of $90 million from the 2021 partnership, Forbes reported.

He also has a vision for the future: Last year, James opened up about his desire to own an NBA team.

"I got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent," James said, per the Los Angeles Times. "I also know how to run a business as well. And so, that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it will be sooner than later."

Earlier this month, James earned second place on Forbes' Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes List. He was behind Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi.