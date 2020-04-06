New Doc Follows LeBron James' School as It Gives Students a Chance: We 'Need a Little Inspiration'

Image zoom

In the first five episodes of I PROMISE, the new Quibi series about the groundbreaking school LeBron James opened two years ago to serve at-risk students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, third and fourth-graders detail harrowing trauma unlike many twice their age have ever experienced.

From imprisoned parents to losing siblings to gun violence, many of the students at I Promise School didn’t have a stable environment of support before the NBA star’s institution opened its doors.

“Hope is a very powerful thing. No matter the situation, if a kid knows someone truly believes in them, that changes their outlook on everything,” James tells PEOPLE of why he wanted to give these kids another chance to succeed. “With our school, everything is built on giving kids the confidence that they can do anything.”

He continues, “They know I believe in them, they know their teachers, the whole staff, and everyone we’ve put around them believes in them. It’s incredible what they can do when they feel that support.”

Image zoom LeBron James with an I Promise student Quibi

James’ institution — an addition to the Akron Public Schools — extends its programs beyond just the normal school day. Attendees receive free breakfast, lunch and snacks, as well as a free bike, and their families have access to a in-house food bank, if needed.

Last month, the inaugural class was surprised with free tuition to Kent State University.

And the efforts are working. According to a 2019 report from the New York Times, I Promise students almost immediately improved their math and reading scores. After participating in the Measures of Academic Progress assessment — which scores efficiency in reading and math — 216 of 240 students met or exceeded their expected growth at the mid-year mark.

Before joining I Promise, the students who were selected to be a part of the school’s inaugural class were among the worst performers in Akron’s public schools, the Times reported.

“At the I PROMISE School, our goal is to let every single kid know they are special,” says James, 35. “That they can be whatever they want to be. And that starts with addressing everything they’re going through before they even step foot in a classroom.”

Image zoom The I Promise School Quibi

Elaborates the athlete, “They can’t learn if they haven’t eaten, if they’re stressed about something going on at home, if they’re worried about where they’re going to sleep at night.”

Focusing on meeting those needs — the ones beyond schoolwork — “makes a big difference,” he says.

The Quibi series — which launched Monday, along with the new mobile-based streaming platform — briefly features executive producer James, but mostly focuses on the students and the dedicated teachers and school staff.

James tells PEOPLE he would have been one of those students, had the I Promise School existed in his youth. As is now well-known, the superstar athlete missed nearly 100 days of school in the fourth grade and struggled to keep up academically.

“You’ll hear from my mom in the documentary, who shares how much we both can relate to what these kids and their families are going through,” he says. “A lot of what we do at I Promise School is based on our experience and that’s what makes the connection so real. We have a mutual understanding of each other and what we’re going through, and I think that gives us all the drive we need to succeed for one another.”

And now, during uncertain times as students across the country are learning from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, James says, “We all need a little inspiration.”

“I think it’s important for us all to see and hear stories that can make each other better,” James says of the documentary series. “That’s why I’m thankful that my SpringHill Entertainment was able to shine a light on these kids and these families, as well as so many other important things they’re doing.”

And I Promise School is helping its students and their families amid the unprecedented disruption. There’s a hotline for parents and their children to call for help with issues ranging from unemployment and needing food to mental health.

Image zoom Quibi

“We’re also delivering meals to homes, making sure our kids have the tools they need for online learning, just anything we can do to help during this time, which we know is particularly challenging for the families in our program,” he explains.

This is now just one of many “challenges” that James and his team have faced since deciding to start a public school — and he appreciates that the I PROMISE series is not “sugar-coating” it.

“This is not easy by any means,” he tells PEOPLE. “I’ve always respected the process in everything — whether that’s preparing for the season, creating a film, or anything else — but this school has taught me how important the process, and having patience with the process, really is.”

“There are no shortcuts when you’re talking about educating a child and supporting their families. It’s a journey and we’re excited for people to get a look at what it takes.”

