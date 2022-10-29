LeBron James Says He Hopes Elon Musk Takes Uptick in Hate Speech on Twitter Report 'Very Seriously'

"This is scary AF. So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech," the superstar NBA player said on Saturday of the new report

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on October 29, 2022 08:05 PM
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers
Photo: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James is speaking out concerning a new report on the recent uptick of hate speech on Twitter.

After Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company on Friday, a slew of anonymous user accounts emerged on Twitter, exhibiting racial slurs including Nazi memes and the N-word to test out the limit of the company's new moderation policies, The Washington Post reported.

"I don't know Elon Musk and, tbh, I couldn't care less who owns Twitter. But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech," said James, 37, citing the new research included in a Business Insider article.

The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) tweeted on Friday, "over the last 12 hours, the use of the N-word has increased nearly 500% from the previous average."

Musk, 51, has previously sparked concerns over his seemingly relaxed attitude towards content moderation, which includes his thoughts on reversing Donald Trump's permanent ban.

But shortly before the Twitter takeover was finalized, Musk issued a public letter to advertisers, assuring them that he didn't want the platform to "become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"

In one of his first tweets on Friday morning, he celebrated the purchase by writing, "The bird is free."

RELATED: Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44B Following Legal Battle with Company, Fires Top Execs: Reports

He also replied to a Tweet from an account that has spread unfounded claims about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, according to NBC News. In response to the user's concern that Twitter was removing followers and preventing their content from being seen, Musk replied, "I will be digging in more today."

The Washington Post reported that some hateful and explicit messages had been taken down later on Friday.

