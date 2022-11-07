LeBron James Honors Takeoff with Pregame Outfit: 'Rest in Paradise Rocket Man'

LeBron James is paying his respects to Migos' rapper Takeoff, who was killed in an early-morning shooting in Houston Tuesday.

The NBA superstar and longtime Migos fan, 37, showed up to the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday dressed in a dark suit, shades, and silver Jesus medallion over his black tie, as an ode to the late rapper.

Takeoff — real name Kirsnick Khari Ball — wore the same look back in June, when he celebrated the birthday of Quality Control label CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas.

On Sunday, LeBron changed his Instagram profile picture to one of Takeoff in the suit, before he walked by cameras wearing the same look prior to the game. He later posted a side-by-side of him and Takeoff on Instagram.

"If you know me any then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff," James shared. "Still doesn't feel real to me! 😢. Rest in Paradise Rocket Man™️ 🚀!!"

Takeoff, who was often considered Migos' quietest member, was murdered on Nov. 1 outside the doors of a bowling alley, per Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. The Atlanta rap great, who just released an album alongside fellow Migos member and uncle Quavo, 31, was attending a private party with his uncle when an altercation broke out. Quavo was not injured in the incident.

For the last decade-plus, Migos have left their mark on U.S. hip-hop and music in general, further popularizing the genre's triplet flow and earning two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 in the process, with Culture and Culture II. They've also won over plenty of athletes as fans, including James, who raved about the trio in a post-game presser.

"I've been listening to those guys for so long," James told reporters, still wearing his Jesus necklace. "I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any of my teammates back then who had no idea who Migos was. They're like cursing me out when I would play it throughout the weight room, throughout the locker room. I was like, I'm telling you these guys are next."

While some fans have been pointing out that the group actually released their first project, Juug Season, in August 2011, James still made sure to sing the group's praises. And he's not the only one in the sporting world to do so.

The NFL's Atlanta Falcons paid tribute to their hometown hero during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, when photos of Takeoff appeared on the jumbotron at Mercedes Benz Stadium. In the background, fans could hear Migos' 2017 hit "T-Shirt" being played.

"I ask that we all pray for his mother, his family, and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock still right now," Police Chief Finner told reporters last week. "We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Peaceful, loving, great entertainer."