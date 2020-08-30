LeBron James Honors Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda Forever' Salute Before Lakers Playoff Win

LeBron James also paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on social media following the shocking news of the actor's death

LeBron James paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman before the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

The NBA star, 35, kneeled during the national anthem while giving the "Wakanda Forever" salute — a nod to Boseman's 2018 award-winning Marvel film Black Panther.

James shared an Instagram post of the heartfelt moment, writing, "✖️FOREVER🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾🙅🏾‍♀️."

Boseman died on Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, his family previously confirmed.

Following news of Boseman's death, James honored the late actor on social media with a photo of the pair. "Rest In Paradise King 👑! #TheHellWith2020 #FCancer," he captioned the post.

Boseman was also honored on Saturday before the Orlando Magic's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, with a tribute that also paid respects to NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson, who died on Saturday at the age of 53, and Hall of Fame basketball coach Lute Olson, who died on Thursday at the age of 85.

During the tribute, players knelt and took a moment of silence in honor of all three men, as seen in a video on Twitter.

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton also paid tribute to Boseman at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday with a Wakanda salute when he stepped out of his race car, according to ESPN.

"That one's for Chadwick Boseman, man," Hamilton, 35, said. "Rest in peace."

Image zoom Lewis Hamilton Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Many famous figures have honored Boseman on social media in the wake of his death, including his Black Panther costars Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker.

"This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal," Bassett, 62, wrote on Instagram. "So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.’ #WakandaForever."

"Your light brightened our days,” said Whitaker, 59, in his tribute on Twitter. “It will continue to brighten our hearts and minds. Let the heavens be blessed as you illuminate the sky. Sending my love and prayers to the family. May god continue to hold you in his everlasting embrace. RIP Chadwick."

Boseman's family confirmed his death on his social media accounts Friday.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the family said. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."