LeBron James Has Two Pacers Fans Ejected From Game Following Incident During Overtime

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers

LeBron James may have put up season-high numbers on Wednesday, but a late-game incident also got attention.

Two fans were ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis after apparently upsetting James, 36, in overtime.

Video of the incident circulating on social media shows James talking an NBA official with just 2:29 left and pointing toward the courtside seats, where the two fans were sitting.

"This one right f—g here. Right here," James shouted as he continued to point at the fans, a male and a female.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers points out fans that he had a disturbance with to security during the game against the Indiana Pacers Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A man in a black sports coat entered the screen as the female fan scowled and shook her head while resting it on her fist.

James' teammate Russell Westbrook then entered the shot and pointed at the fans before gesturing at them to get out.

At that moment, the man in the black jacket also began gesturing at the two fans to get out of their seats. The male fan held his hands in the air before patting the female on the back as they got up to go.

As the pair walked off, the female fan pouted and made a crying gesture in James' direction as the male fan laughed.

An unidentified fan is removed from the arena following a disturbance involving LeBron James Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's still not clear what the fans said or did that disappointed James on Wednesday.

Outside of the incident, James scored a season-high 39 points in the Lakers' winning effort.

James returned to action on Wednesday after serving his first-ever suspension on Tuesday following an on-court scuffle with Detroit Pistons star Isaiah Stewart, 20, on Monday. While James was suspended from one game, Stewart was suspended for two.