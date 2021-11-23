LeBron James Gets First-Ever Game Suspension After On-Court Altercation with Isaiah Stewart

The altercation between the two NBA stars happened after LeBron James elbowed Isaiah Stewart in the face on Sunday

LeBron James has been given his first-ever suspension.

The four-time NBA champ, 36, has been suspended for one game without pay after his altercation with Detroit Pistons star Isaiah Stewart escalated into a brawl on Sunday, the NBA announced on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The intense fight between the two basketball players started after James elbowed Stewart above the eye while they were both anticipating a rebound off the free throw line.

Upon realizing he had struck the 20-year-old Pistons player in the face, James seemingly made apologetic gestures toward Stewart, who was bleeding from the eye/eyebrow area. However, Stewart shoved James in return. Stewart then became increasingly agitated while multiple players and staff held him back, and soon after, the court was flooded with team and staff members from both sides.

RELATED VIDEO: LeBron James and Wife Savannah Wish Son Bronny a Happy Birthday: 'How Are You 17?'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

While being escorted off the court, Stewart was seen trying to make his way back to the Lakers star multiple times to confront him before Pistons personnel finally got him into the locker room. James was also ejected from the game for only the second time in his 19-season career, per USA Today.

On Monday, NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell issued an official statement regarding the incident, revealing the consequences of the two players' actions via Twitter. The official press release regarding James' and Stewart's suspension was also posted to the NBA's website.

"Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner," the statement read in part. "[LeBron] James has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation."

Neither James nor Stewart have publicly addressed their suspensions, or the on-court brawl, at this time.