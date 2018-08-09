See the First Photo of LeBron James in His Los Angeles Lakers Jersey

LeBron James is back in action.

The basketball icon, 33 — who will play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the upcoming 2018-2019 season — showed off his new purple and gold uniform on his Instagram story, Wednesday. In one picture, he was pictured laughing, writing over the image, “U mad huh?!?!” In another, James drew arrows to himself and wrote, “#IMKING” and “#LakeShow.”

In a third shot, he gave fans a peek at his new shoes — a yellow camo pair of the Kobe 1 Protro “Undefeated” sneakers — writing, “Oh my bad I didn’t properly intro these on the last post.”

James’ agency, Klutch Sports Group, announced his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Lakers in July.

The agency wrote, “LeBron James, four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star, and two-time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Ahead of the announcement, it was widely thought that James would leave Cleveland for a team on the verge of championship contention, or a franchise with the flexibility to create one. Doing so would not only give the athlete a chance at a ninth NBA finals appearance but would likely lead him to another match-up against back-to-back NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The big move isn’t the first time James has sent shock waves through the NBA as a free agent.

In a controversial move now known as “The Decision,” James took to ESPN for a televised interview in 2010 where he announced he was leaving Cleveland and “taking [his] talents to South Beach” to join Dwayne Wade and the Miami Heat. He would go on to win two consecutive championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013.

James surprised the basketball world once again in 2014 when he announced that he was rejoining the Cavaliers in a Sports Illustrated article titled “I’m Coming Home.”

Lately, James has also been busy off the court. Last month, James — through the LeBron James Family Foundation — opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. The school, which is entering its first school year with 240 third-graders and fourth-graders, offers free breakfast and lunch and a new bicycle for students, as well as GED courses and job placement opportunities for parents. Additionally, students will receive free tuition to the University of Akron upon graduation, according to Time.

James has also been facing off with President Donald Trump. The leader criticized James on Twitter after the athlete said during an interview about the school that Trump is “dividing us.” Trump retorted on Twitter, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

James subsequently unveiled plans to produce a three-part documentary about athletes’ role in politics. The title, Shut Up and Dribble, is a response to Laura Ingraham‘s comment that James should do so.