LeBron James Is Hyped Up as He Supports Son Bronny at the McDonald's All-American Game

Bronny hit five three-point shots in the esteemed high school basketball game on Tuesday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on March 29, 2023 01:13 PM
lebron james
Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

LeBron James was lovin' it when he traveled to Houston to watch his son Bronny play in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old NBA star, who competed in the esteemed basketball game himself in 2003, brought out the whole family for 18-year-old Bronny's big debut.

LeBron watched the game at Toyota Center with his wife Savannah James, son Bryce James, daughter Zhuri James and mother Gloria James.

Bronny, who competed for the Boys' West team, delivered a dominant performance in the game, scoring 15 points with five three-point buckets. The Los Angeles Lakers star was animated each time his son scored, standing up and cheering throughout the game as he sat courtside.

Bronny's team didn't take home the win on Tuesday, but his performance was a bright glimpse into the NBA royalty's future in the league.

lebron james
Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

On Monday, Bronny warmed up for the coveted tournament in Powerade's JamFest Slam Dunk Contest exactly 20 years after his dad won the challenge in 2003. Bronny came in second behind future Duke athlete Sean Stewart.

Before Tuesday's game, the Sierra Canyon star warmed up with another impressive dunk, as seen in an Instagram video by advertising agency Wieden Kennedy Bodega.

The McDonald's All-American Game is an annual tournament showcasing the brightest high school basketball players in the country. It's widely considered to be one of the sport's highest honors for high school athletes, and boasts alumni like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal.

"The McDonald's All American Games represent more than one night of basketball," explained the fast-food chain's Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, Elizabeth Campbell, in a press release. "It's a chance for elite players to show out on the national stage and create their own legacy."

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Lebron James and Bronny James. G Fiume/Getty; Christian Petersen/Getty

The basketball showcase began in 1977 with the top 24 boy and 24 girl players from high schools throughout the U.S. chosen based on academic and athletic performance. James participated in the annual game in 2003, where he assisted in leading his team to victory, earning him a spot in the brand's 35th-anniversary list of the greatest players in 2012.

When Bronny was selected to the game's roster in January, LeBron congratulated his son and the other selected athletes on social media.

"Ayyyyyyyeeeeee @bronny!!!!!! Congratulations Son! So damn proud of you!" James wrote. "Continue to be you through it all no matter what!! You're truly AMAZING!!! #JamesGang👑 ."

He continued, "P.S. Congrats to all the other men and women who was named as well in the 2023 Class Micky D's games! It's an HONOR"

Two other father-son tandems with NBA ties also made the roster: Andrej Stojaković, the son of retired NBA star Peja Stojaković, and D.J. Wagner, the son of Dejuan Wagner Sr., who played with LeBron on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

