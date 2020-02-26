LeBron James Praises Kobe Bryant's Widow as He Evades Question About Whether He Was at Memorial

While LeBron James was not shown on camera during the celebration of life held in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Monday, the basketball player says he is still reeling over the loss.

On Tuesday, James, 35, opened up about his emotional state following the public memorial at the Staples Center. Since he was not seen onscreen among his teammates and other sports luminaries at the televised tribute, the athlete was asked about his exact whereabouts on Tuesday during a morning practice for a Los Angeles game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I respect your question, for sure, but it’s very emotional,” James answered, according to ESPN. “A very emotional day. A very tough day for myself, for my family, for everyone involved.”

It was unclear whether James was in the crowd or watching from an undisclosed location during the memorial. Some viewers were left wondering if he was at the memorial when he did not appear on camera once during the 2½-hour celebration of life.

Image zoom Kobe Bryant and LeBron James John McCoy/Getty Images

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Calls Kobe Bryant ‘Heaven’s MVP’ in Heartfelt Tribute at Celebration of Life

Though James neither confirmed or denied his attendance at the ceremony, he did commend Bryant’s widow Vanessa for bravely stepping onto the stage to eulogize her late husband and daughter.

“One thing I can come out of it saying is how strong and how bold and how powerful Vanessa is. To stand up there the way she did, to give that speech the way she gave that speech. I commend her,” he said on Tuesday.

James continued, “My heart is with their family still. With his three daughters that are still here. With his wife. With his mom and dad and his sisters. It was just a very difficult day. Obviously a celebration, but it was a difficult day for all of us. So I appreciate it. If we could move on to tonight, that would be great.”

James also touched on whether or not the memorial provided some closure to the Lakers, who Bryant played for during his 20-year career.

Image zoom LeBron James Harry How/Getty Images

RELATED: Michael Jordan Cries as He Remembers Kobe Bryant: When He ‘Died, a Piece of Me Died’

“It’s never a closure. It’s never going to be a closure,” James said. “I mean, we continue to live on his legacy and continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here. So it’s not a closure. But it was a celebration which was well received from not only the Laker faithful, not only the family here, but everybody around the world.”

The NBA star’s agent Rich Paul told ESPN that James was “in his own space” during the tribute, though he did not clarify whether he was in the building.

On Monday, James shared another Instagram tribute to Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, posting an image of the infinity symbol in front of a black background. The post also contained the date of their celebration of life, as well as purple and yellow heart emojis.

RELATED: Lakers Recount the Emotional Moment They Learned of Kobe Bryant’s Death on Team Plane

The two-time Olympic gold medalist previously paid tribute to Bryant and Gianna on social media, sharing video on Jan. 28 of him greeting the two during a Lakers game. He captioned the clip at the time, “My brother!! I love you man!!”

James also memorialized Bryant in a Jan. 27 Instagram post, in which he wrote, “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”

“I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!” he said in the post. “There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!”

On Feb. 1, ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers, James delivered a passionate speech in honor of his late friend during a moving tribute to Bryant.

RELATED VIDEO: Lakers Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis Honor Kobe Bryant with Mamba-Inspired Tattoos

“Now, I’ve got something written down… but Laker Nation, man I would be selling y’all short if I read off this s— so I’m going to go straight from the heart,” James said, tossing his written speech on the ground. “As I look around this arena, we’re all grieving, we’re all hurt, we’re all heartbroken and when we’re going through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family.”

“Now, I’ve heard about Laker Nation before I got here last year, about how much of a family it is and that is absolutely what I’ve seen this week,” he continued. “Not only from the players, the coaching staff and the organization, but from everybody. Everybody that’s here, this is truly truly a family.”

“I know Kobe and Gianna and Vanessa and everybody is thank you from the bottom of their hearts.”

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were on their way to a youth basketball game with parents and players from the Mamba Sports Academy girls’ team when their helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions. The two died alongside pilot Ara Zobayan, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli.

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Donations to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.