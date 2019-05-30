New Superteam? LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's Sons Will Be High School Teammates Next Season

After winning two NBA titles together, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will now get to watch their eldest sons chase their own championship as teammates.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the duo’s sons, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and Zaire Wade, are set to join the basketball team at Sierra Canyon High School in California next season. Bronny will be entering his sophomore year and plays guard, while Zaire, a senior, is also a guard and already has offers from two universities, 247 Sports reported.

The deal to bring both players to the prestigious high school has been done for weeks, the Daily News’ Tarek Fattal said in a post on Twitter.

James, 34, and the recently retired Wade, 37, became teammates in 2010 when the former decided to leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to join forces with Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat, creating the modern blueprint for a “superteam” in the NBA. James and Wade would go on to win two NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, until James made the surprise decision to rejoin the Cavaliers in 2014.

After a brief stint on the Chicago Bulls, Wade signed with the Cavaliers in 2017 for a reunion with James. But after multiple losses, he was traded to the Heat in a massive overhaul of the franchise’s roster in February 2018.

James and Wade have a long-standing friendship and swapped jerseys with each when they faced off for the last time in December 2018 in the lead up to Wade’s retirement.

“It’s bittersweet, man,” James said in a joint interview on ESPN after the game. “A lot of emotions going on right now for me just knowing I’m losing a brother in this game… There’s no better way than to end in the Staples Center, man. This is my guy, man. This is my guy.”

Wade, who called James “one of the greatest players ever,” said their friendship goes “beyond basketball.”

“Whether we was teammates, whether we was opponents, we brought the best out of each other. I’m just thankful that I had the opportunity to be able to be drafted at the same time as this guy. The friendship that we have, you guys know that’s beyond basketball.”

“Not only is he one of the greatest players, [he’s] one of the greatest people. What he’s done on and off the court, it’s just second to none,” he continued, nodding to James’ philanthropy. “This guy can play for as long as he wants, and I’ll be here to see it.”

And now, they’ll be able to swap their years of play on the sidelines while watching their sons play on the same team.