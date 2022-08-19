LeBron James and Dwyane Wade Producing Netflix Documentary About Their 2008 Olympics Team Win

The Redeem Team will bring viewers directly inside the U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team's quest for gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing

Published on August 19, 2022 02:16 PM
The Redeem Team. Beijing 2008 OG, Basketball Men - Final, United States of America (USA) 1st - Spain (ESP) 2nd, the members of the American team (USA) demonstrate their joy.
The Redeem Team. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix/IOC/John Huet

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will give fans an inside look at their historic 2008 Olympics victory in a new documentary for Netflix.

Produced by the two sports legends and The Last Dance's Jon Weinbach, The Redeem Team tells the story of the U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team's quest for gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, following the previous team's shocking performance four years earlier in Athens.

The documentary features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches, including both Wade, 40, and James, 37, as well as Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, who will give fans an inside look at how the Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

Operations Executive Mark Parkman said the documentary "represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about." Parkman promises that The Redeem Team will "bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports."

After the major success of HBO's The Last Dance, Weinbach was looking to tell another inspiring sports story. For him, the the Redeem Team was, "unlike every American basketball team." Weinbach told Tudum, "These guys had lost not once, not twice, but three times...I wanted to remind people why it was a redemption."

Weinbach continued, "I felt that the guys really wanted to talk about this. They've all won stuff. They've all done incredible things. But I think the enthusiasm, the candor and the emotion they brought showed that they wanted to honor the memory of the team and the significance of it. At one point, we were six for six in interviews that ended in tears. It was so clearly emotional for the guys on this team."

The documentary has already sparked interest from superstar athletes, like Kevin Durant, who also has three Olympic gold medals for men's basketball. "Needed it yesterday. Can't wait to lock in," Durant wrote on Twitter following the documentary's announcement.

Wade, a three-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist said, "I'm excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team," in a press release.

The basketball star continued, "In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball!"

The documentary film releases globally on Netflix Oct. 7.

