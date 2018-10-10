LeBron James' Sons — Ages 11 and 14 — Drink Wine: 'That's How Mature They Are,' He Says

LeBron James‘ Instagram followers know well that the athlete occasionally enjoys kicking back with a glass of wine.

And apparently, James’ sons, Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus, sometimes join in, too.

While speaking to reporters during a practice session at the Los Angeles Lakers’ facility in El Segundo on Tuesday, 33-year-old James was asked about what new things about movies and music he’s learned from his younger teammates.

“You know, everything that they listen to or are watching these days, my 14-year-old and my 11-year-old are watching as well,” James said, according to USA Today. “I got very mature 14- and 11-year-olds.”

“My 14- and 11-year-olds drink wine, that’s how mature they are,” James — who also shares 3-year-old Zhuri will his wife, Savannah James —added.

🎥 @KingJames discusses Lonzo Ball facing similar pressures as he did early in his career, including being drafted by their hometown teams. pic.twitter.com/MY6mDiD5bZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 9, 2018

“They’ll be driving next week, too!” he added while laughing.

When asked if his sons drink red or white wine, James said they usually have whatever he and Savannah are drinking.

“Put it on me, though. Don’t put it on moms,” he noted, though. “Put it on dad, put it on dad.”

On Wednesday night, James and the Lakers will face off against the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game, which will be their first match-up since a wild summer that saw both teams make dramatic additions to their rosters.

This season, the Lakers are hoping to put up a fight against the Stephen Curry and Golden State, the team that has repeatedly triumphed over the Cavaliers during the four consecutive times that they’ve met in the NBA Finals (the Cavs won a single time in 2016).

James will make his regular season debut with the Lakers against the Portland Trailblazers on October 18.