Netflix Releases Trailer for New LeBron James-Produced Documentary About Legendary Coaches

The Playbook will drop on the streaming network on Sept. 22

LeBron James is giving sports fans an inside look at some of the world's greatest coaches.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for their upcoming sports-focused documentary, The Playbook, which was produced by the 35-year-old NBA star alongside Maverick Carter.

According to a press release, the documentary — which will be released on the streaming network this month — will profile legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life.

Subjects featured include the Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis; Premier League’s José Mourinho; Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou; and Hall of Fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley.

In the trailer, viewers are introduced to each of the iconic coaches as they instill lessons that they have learned over the course of their lives and illustrious careers.

"I don't think you should run from pressure, I think you should run towards it," Rivers shares as Ellis notes, "I think to be a leader you have to be brave, you have to make hard decisions."

James has worked as a producer on more than two dozen features, per his IMDB page, and recently won a Sports Emmy for his Muhammad Ali documentary.

The Los Angeles Lakers player and his SpringHill Entertainment production company won outstanding long sports documentary at the awards back in August for HBO's What's My Name | Muhammad Ali Part I.

"Yessir!!!!!!!" James wrote on Twitter at the time, tagging Carter and SpringHill. "Congrats to the whole team! Love this project from the time we received it. WOW!!"

The two-part documentary premiered on HBO in April of last year and features archival footage from throughout the legendary boxer's career.