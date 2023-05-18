LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball

The oldest son of LeBron and Savannah James announced his decision to play for the University of Southern California (USC) earlier this month

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 04:59 PM
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Bronny James is officially going to be a Trojan!

The 18-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James signed his letter of intent for the University of Southern California on Wednesday.

LeBron, 38, shared photos of Bronny with mom Savannah James and brother Bryce James, 15, from the signing at Bronny's high school, Sierra Canyon, in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star wrote, "My boy signed his letter of intent yesterday for @uschoops! So damn happy and proud of you @bronny!! Pops shed a gangsta 🥺😢 seeing this. So AMAZING!!"

The proud father also added a handful of his signature hashtags to the caption, including, "#ProudDad #BronnyGoingToCollege😱 #JamesGang👑 #FightOn✌🏾"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bronny announced his decision to play for USC in an Instagram post earlier this month.

"Fight On ✌🏾 #committed," Bronny, 18, wrote in his caption, highlighting the USC Trojans' school slogan. In the image shared, the athlete can be seen wearing his Sierra Canyon School uniform in the Trojans' locker room at the Galen Center.

Bronny was met with love and congratulations from various famous friends in the comments section of his post.

Natalia Bryant, a current USC student, commented, "FTFO❣️✌🏽💫" — which stands for "Fight the f--- on," a play on the Trojans' slogan.

"Welcome to the family bro bro ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾," wrote former professional basketball player Nick Young, who previously played for USC.

Bronny is currently considered one of the top five point guards in the country, according to ESPN.

ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony said that Bronny has first-round potential when he is draft-eligible in 2024.

Speaking with Spectrum SportsNet after Bronny announced his decision, LeBron was beaming with pride, calling the occasion of the announcement "one of the best days of my life."

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LeBron James and son Bronny. Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," James said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

Related Articles
Bronny James
LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says
Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) shoots a free throw during the first round game of the men's Pac-12 Tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars on March 11, 2020, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Dennis Rodman's Son D.J. to Join Bronny James at the University of Southern California
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Says It's a 'Proud Moment' as Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'Happy for His Journey'
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Says He'll Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Play in NBA with Son Bronny Before Retiring
LeBron James and wife Savannah Brinson
LeBron James' Wife Savannah Talks People Thirsting Over Her Online: 'I Appreciate It'
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is joined by his mother Gloria James
Who Is LeBron James' Mom? All About Gloria James
lebron james
LeBron James Is Hyped Up as He Supports Son Bronny at the McDonald's All-American Game
Taylor Griffin and Blake Griffin attend the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin
Who Is Blake Griffin's Brother? All About Former NBA Player Taylor Griffin
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 30: Lance Blanks during the Basketball Without Boarders Africa program at the American International School of Johannesburg on August 30, 2012 in Gauteng province of Johannesburg, South Africa. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty Images)
Daughter of Former Phoenix Suns General Manager Lance Blanks Pens Emotional Column After His Death
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
LeBron James' Son Bronny Will Honor Dad by Wearing a No. 23 Jersey for McDonald's All American Game
Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide
All About Bryce Young, the No. 1 Draft Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson #11 of Team LeBron pose for a photo the 2019 NBA All-Star Game
All About Klay Thompson's Parents, Mychal and Julie Thompson
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88)
What to Know About Jalen Carter, the Former Georgia Football Player Drafted by the Eagles