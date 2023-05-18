LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball

Bronny James is officially going to be a Trojan!

The 18-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James signed his letter of intent for the University of Southern California on Wednesday.

LeBron, 38, shared photos of Bronny with mom Savannah James and brother Bryce James, 15, from the signing at Bronny's high school, Sierra Canyon, in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star wrote, "My boy signed his letter of intent yesterday for @uschoops! So damn happy and proud of you @bronny!! Pops shed a gangsta 🥺😢 seeing this. So AMAZING!!"

The proud father also added a handful of his signature hashtags to the caption, including, "#ProudDad #BronnyGoingToCollege😱 #JamesGang👑 #FightOn✌🏾"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bronny announced his decision to play for USC in an Instagram post earlier this month.

"Fight On ✌🏾 #committed," Bronny, 18, wrote in his caption, highlighting the USC Trojans' school slogan. In the image shared, the athlete can be seen wearing his Sierra Canyon School uniform in the Trojans' locker room at the Galen Center.

Bronny was met with love and congratulations from various famous friends in the comments section of his post.

Natalia Bryant, a current USC student, commented, "FTFO❣️✌🏽💫" — which stands for "Fight the f--- on," a play on the Trojans' slogan.

"Welcome to the family bro bro ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾," wrote former professional basketball player Nick Young, who previously played for USC.

Bronny is currently considered one of the top five point guards in the country, according to ESPN.

ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony said that Bronny has first-round potential when he is draft-eligible in 2024.

Speaking with Spectrum SportsNet after Bronny announced his decision, LeBron was beaming with pride, calling the occasion of the announcement "one of the best days of my life."

LeBron James and son Bronny. Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," James said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.