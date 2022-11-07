LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving for Sharing Antisemitic Film: 'I Don't Respect It'

"I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people," the Los Angeles Lakers star said on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 03:13 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Kyrie Irving attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

LeBron James is disappointed in his former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, James was asked what he thought about Irving's recent promotion of an antisemitic film.

"Me personally, I don't condone any hate of any kind," the 37-year-old said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "To any race. To Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities."

"You guys know where I stand," he continued.

James, who shared the floor with Irving for three seasons in Cleveland, told the media that "there's no place in this world" for hate speech of any kind. He also said, "nobody can benefit" from Irving's "harmful" behavior.

"I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people," he explained, per ESPN. "It doesn't matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you're in. If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don't respect it. I don't condone it."

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 2, 2014 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty

James said he thinks Irving is a "great" man from "a great family," but he hopes the Brooklyn Nets star "understands what he did."

On Oct. 27, Kyrie tweeted a link promoting a 2018 movie based on the 2014 book Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. According to Rolling Stone, the film is based on a 2014 book by Ronald Dalton and includes several antisemitic tropes and stereotypes.

The film also features extreme views of Black Hebrew Israelites, who argue that Black people are the only true descendants of ancient Israelites.

He released a statement to social media Friday morning that was addressed to all "Jewish families and communities" that were hurt by his actions.

"I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary."

"I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against anti-semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with," Irving explained. "I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all."

kyrie irving
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Irving has previously joined the Nets organization in pledging $1 million total to organizations to "eradicate hate and intolerance."

On Thursday, though, the Nets announced that Kyrie will be suspended at least five games without pay after the team claims it made multiple attempts over the week to help the point guard "understand the harm and danger of his words and actions."

Related Articles
kyrie-irving-2.jpg
Kyrie Irving 'Deeply Sorry' to Jewish Community for Causing 'Pain' by Spotlighting Antisemitic Film
kyrie irving
Nike Suspends Relationship with Kyrie Irving, 'Will No Longer Launch' Sneaker Collaboration
kyrie irving
Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility for Promoting Antisemitic Film, but Stops Short of Apologizing
kyrie irving
Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving's Perceived Support of Antisemitic Film: 'This Is Bigger Than Basketball'
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving for 'No Less Than 5 Games' After Antisemitic Post
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Fans Stand Up to Kyrie Irving with 'Fight Antisemitism' Shirts at Nets Game
Fall Out Boy takes the stage at American Express All-Star Live at Hammerstein Ballroom broadcast live on TNT to tip-off NBA All-Star 2015
Charles Barkley Says NBA 'Should Have' Suspended Kyrie Irving After He Promoted Antisemitic Film
John Legend, Kanye West
John Legend Says He's 'Lost Touch' with Kanye West as He Condemns Rapper's Anti-Semitic Comments
John Mellencamp speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
John Mellencamp Speaks Out Against Antisemitism: 'Silence Is Complicity'
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian, Other Stars Share Support for Jewish People After Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images); Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 21, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown Depart Donda Sports Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1589317824438497281. Lebron james honors Takeoff. Los Angeles Lakers/Twitter; ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 01: Takeoff and Quavo attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
LeBron James Honors Takeoff with Pregame Outfit: 'Rest in Paradise Rocket Man'
Montana Tucker Debuts New Holocaust Mini-Series on TikTok, Instagram
TikToker Montana Tucker Says Visit to Poland for New Holocaust Series Was the 'Hardest' Week of Her Life
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'
LeBron James, Kanye West, Maverick Carter
Kanye West's Episode of LeBron James and Maverick Carter's 'The Shop' Pulled Due to 'Hate Speech'
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)
Gap Will Remove All Yeezy Products from Stores Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks