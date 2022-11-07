LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving for Sharing Antisemitic Film: 'I Don't Respect It'

LeBron James is disappointed in his former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, James was asked what he thought about Irving's recent promotion of an antisemitic film.

"Me personally, I don't condone any hate of any kind," the 37-year-old said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "To any race. To Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities."

"You guys know where I stand," he continued.

James, who shared the floor with Irving for three seasons in Cleveland, told the media that "there's no place in this world" for hate speech of any kind. He also said, "nobody can benefit" from Irving's "harmful" behavior.

"I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people," he explained, per ESPN. "It doesn't matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you're in. If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don't respect it. I don't condone it."

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty

James said he thinks Irving is a "great" man from "a great family," but he hopes the Brooklyn Nets star "understands what he did."

On Oct. 27, Kyrie tweeted a link promoting a 2018 movie based on the 2014 book Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. According to Rolling Stone, the film is based on a 2014 book by Ronald Dalton and includes several antisemitic tropes and stereotypes.

The film also features extreme views of Black Hebrew Israelites, who argue that Black people are the only true descendants of ancient Israelites.

He released a statement to social media Friday morning that was addressed to all "Jewish families and communities" that were hurt by his actions.

"I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary."

"I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against anti-semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with," Irving explained. "I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all."

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Irving has previously joined the Nets organization in pledging $1 million total to organizations to "eradicate hate and intolerance."

On Thursday, though, the Nets announced that Kyrie will be suspended at least five games without pay after the team claims it made multiple attempts over the week to help the point guard "understand the harm and danger of his words and actions."