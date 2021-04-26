The Ohio bar owner made the decree after LeBron James posted a series of messages regarding the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant

LeBron James Claps Back at Bar Owner Who Says He Won’t Play NBA Games While Star's in League

LeBron James isn't concerned about what one bar owner thinks of him.

After learning about a Cincinnati bar owner who says he won't be playing NBA games while the Los Angeles Lakers star, 36, is still in the league, James issued a short but sweet response on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp," he wrote on Twitter.

In a Facebook post on April 21, Jay Linneman, owner of Cincinnati's Linne's Pub wrote, "If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don't come to Linnie's Pub. We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA."

According to USA Today, Linneman also expressed distaste over the political outspokenness of many players in the NBA, who have frequently used their platforms to address racial injustice over the past year.

"They just need to play the game and that's it," he said, according to the outlet.

The post was made after James posted and then deleted a message regarding the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl from Columbus, Ohio.

The NBA star's eventually-deleted tweet featured a photo of officer Nicholas Reardon, who has since been identified as the officer who shot Bryant, according to ESPN and NBC News, "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY" he captioned the post, which was seemingly a reference to the guilty verdict in the murder case of the Minneapolis officer who killed George Floyd.

The message prompted online backlash, including from Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who accused James of "inciting violence."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

James went on to address his deleted tweet in a series of follow-up messages.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!" he wrote on Twitter.

"I'm so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn't about one officer," he added. "It's about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: