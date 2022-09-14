LeBron James Celebrates Wife Savannah on Their Wedding Anniversary: 'You So Damn Sexy!'

"Cheers to us my love!!" Savannah wrote in a tribute to husband LeBron on their ninth anniversary

By
Published on September 14, 2022 03:54 PM
LeBron James and and Savannah Brinson arrive at the world premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy", at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles World Premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy", Los Angeles, United States - 12 Jul 2021
Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are celebrating each other on their ninth wedding anniversary!

On his Instagram Story Wednesday, James, 37, shouted out his wife with a glamorous photo of the two of them from their recent Vanity Fair shoot. The 4-time MVP captioned the photo, "Queen," and added, "P.S. YOU SO DAMN SEXY! WOW," along with heart and drooling face emojis.

Savannah and LeBron wed nine years ago, but their relationship goes back much further — the two met in high school, and have been together for 21 years.

Savannah also shared a tribute post on Instagram to celebrate their special day, with an adorable photo of them toasting with friends, and wrote as a caption, "9 years down(21), forever to go!! Cheers to us my love!!🥂Happy Anniversary!!💕#JamesGang."

In 2018, Savannah told Cleveland Magazine that she first met her future husband when she was a 16-year-old high school sophomore and LeBron, who was a year older, attended a rival school. He had asked a friend for her phone number, she said, but she decided to grab LeBron's number instead.

"One day I'm sitting around — I was probably bored or something — and I'm like, 'Oh, I forgot! I have this number for this guy that I can call. He seemed interested, so let's see,' " she said.

LeBron invited her to one of his basketball games, and the pair linked up with friends to go to Applebee's afterward. Their first solo date, at Outback Steakhouse, came a few weeks later.

Savannah knew it was love pretty quickly, and told Harper's Bazaar in 2010: "I knew he loved me when I left my leftovers from dinner in his car. I'd totally forgotten about them, and he brought them to me. I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me."

James' family most recently did a photoshoot for Vanity Fair's October issue, and the family of five dressed to the nines as they posed for the outlet in their Los Angeles home.

Savannah celebrated her "dope family," with the outlet, which includes her parents, Jennifer and JK, and LeBron's mother, Gloria.

"Everything isn't for everybody," she said of their low-key family dynamic, adding, "Excuse my language, but we a dope family."

The couple — who share daughter Zhuri, 7, and sons Bryce, 15 and Bronny, 17 — are proud of their children's different interests and strengths.

LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For Bronny — who turns 18 next month and is a four-star prospect for the class of 2023 — Savannah noted that right now is about "getting to a place to start to make decisions about his career and where he wants to go in his life."

It's not just Bronny, however; Savannah says that her kids are all comfortable with the celebrity dynamic.

"With LeBron being their dad, it's just automatic," she told Vanity Fair. "It's not something we've pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened."

Turning 8 next month, Zhuri enjoys making content for her YouTube lifestyle show, All Things Zhuri. The budding DIY-er has shared baking, yoga and painting content so far.

And Savannah said that Bryce — also a budding basketball star — is "the mystery of the family."

LeBron James and Savannah James attendsthe Netflix World Premiere of "Hustle" at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Both LeBron and Savannah shared the photos from the shoot on Instagram, reflecting on the shoot's significance both personally and on a larger level.

"There's King's and Queen's/Royalty in America as well and I hope I can be one of the ones who showcase that on a daily basis🤴🏾👸🏾🤴🏾🤴🏾👸🏾," the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote as a caption.

"James Gang at home!!! Love our family so damn much!!!!!!!" he added.

Savannah commented, "I've always known my family was dope, but seeing us in this light, blows my mind! 🤯 Representation is important🤎."

