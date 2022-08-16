LeBron James Celebrates Son's Impressive Monster Dunk: 'Oh My Goodness Bronny!'

NBA superstar LeBron James has reasons to brag about his eldest son Bronny's basketball skills

Published on August 16, 2022 10:41 AM
Lebron James
LeBron James with son Bronny. Photo: Lebron James/Instagram

LeBron James is one proud dad!

The four-time NBA champion, 37, shouted out his son Bronny's talent on the court on social media Monday, reacting to a one-handed dunk the 17-year-old made on the AXE Euro Tour, where he's playing for the California Basketball Club.

"OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!!," LeBron wrote on Twitter along with ten shocked-face emojis after his oldest son scored against the U18 French Select team.

"Sheeesh!!!" commented Stephen Curry.

Side-by-side video of the Los Angeles Lakers player and his oldest son making similar dunks was later posted on ESPN's Instagram, where commenters agreed that the resemblance between the father and son's styles of play was striking.

LeBron and his wife Savannah James are also parents to son Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, with the basketball legend praising his sons' skills on the court.

Earlier this month, LeBron took his sons to practice at the Los Angeles Lakers facility, dribbling, shooting and dunking together.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" the father of three wrote in an Instagram video. "Great work today Young🤴🏾's #JamesGang👑 #EarnedNotGiven"

Last week, LeBron tweeted that it meant so much for him to see his sons play together in the California Basketball Club.

"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW," he tweeted.

Bronny is heading into his senior year at Sierra Canyon School in California, according to Bleacher Report, and is set to be eligible to enter the NBA at the start of the 2024-25 season.

As his son considers his future in the sport, LeBron told The Athletic in February that he doesn't plan to retire until he can play in the league with Bronny.

"My last year will be played with my son," he explained. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point.

In an April episode of LeBron's YouTube show Uninterrupted's The Shop, the star spoke again about his desire to play with his eldest son.

"[Bronny's] No. 1 on my list. I want to play with [him] for sure …" he said at the time.

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and father LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers walk off the court following the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty

"Not too long ago, I said, I asked him, 'What you want to do with this? Like, you want to get to the pros? What you want to do?' He's like, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Why?' He said, 'Cause I want to make a name for myself,' " the NBA legend said of his oldest son.

During the episode, LeBron also revealed that his son had officially changed his name to Bronny, which was previously just a nickname for LeBron.

"By the way, he changed his name to Bronny," the Lakers forward added. "I didn't. He changed his name to Bronny. … Yeah, I made him a junior. But he Bronny. And he Bronny to the world."

