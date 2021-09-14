LeBron James Celebrates 'Queen' Savannah on Couple's 8th Wedding Anniversary
The NBA superstar said that he is "absolutely nothing" without wife Savannah James
It's been eight years of wedded bliss for LeBron and Savannah James.
The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, marking the occasion with sweet tributes on social media.
Alongside photos from their 2018 nuptials at the Grand Del Mar resort in San Diego, LeBron, 36, wrote, "Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago. Happy Anniversary Queen!! Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you ♾ 👸🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎."
In her own slideshow, Savannah, 35, shared several images with her husband and their kids, daughter Zhuri, 6, and sons Bryce, 14, and LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 16.
"Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!! 8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!! #LookWhatWeDid," said Savannah.
The sweethearts have much more than eight years together under their belts: they met in high school and got engaged in 2011.
Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Lakers player opened up about how his and Savannah's kids are the most important thing in his life.
While chatting with Access Hollywood at the West Coast premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron said, "My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys. So, whenever she smiles, it don't matter what I'm doing, it makes me happy."