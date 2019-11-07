LeBron James Calls Out Heckler Fan as He Sets Triple-Double Milestone During Chicago Game

Image zoom LeBron James Stacy Revere/Getty Images

LeBron James didn’t let one assertive fan go unchecked at a game earlier this week.

On Tuesday, as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Bulls at Chicago’s United Center arena, the NBA superstar, 34, fired back at a spectator who was repeatedly heckling James during the sporting event.

“Your lady’s embarrassed to be with you,” he said back to the fan, as seen in a video recording captured by another crowd member. Another vantage point shows James telling the fan to “relax” and “enjoy the game.”

As one heckler approached the bench area, continuing to speak toward the players, security guards intervened to diffuse the situation. Several of James’ Lakers teammates appeared off-put by the outburst, turning and offering priceless facial expressions in the moment.

RELATED: LeBron James Reacts to Magic Johnson Abruptly Quitting the Lakers: ‘There’s a Time and Place’

Image zoom LeBron James Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The negative fan interaction didn’t impact James performance, however.

He went on to secure his third consecutive triple-double, an achievement not reached by a Lakers player since Magic Johnson 32 years ago.

With a score of 118–112, the Lakers beat the Bulls during Tuesday night’s matchup.

Acknowledging the feat, James retweeted a post from the Lakers, writing, “#WashedKing 🤫👑,” assuring he’s anything but washed up.

RELATED: Anthony Davis on His Friendship with LeBron James and Why He Believes Basketball Is His ‘Calling’

The instance of heckling comes less than one month after the NBA announced it would impose stricter policies about fans taunting players.

Anything “non-basketball related” would be enforced as grounds for ejection, NBA executive VP and chief security officer Jerome Pickett announced in October, saying staff members would “go and pull a fan out of the seat and investigate what happened.”

The push for the zero-tolerance stance on fans’ verbal commentary was a response to what league officials and athletes noticed as an uptick in harsher comments being voiced from the sidelines.

“Last season, I began to sense even at the games I was attending that there was a certain, I’ll call it absence of civility, that permeated the games,” Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, said last month. “I was seeing more bad-mouthing opposing teams that were not simply ‘you suck’ — which every one of us will tolerate — but really nasty, nasty comments being directed at players.”

RELATED: College Athletes Will Now Be Able to Earn Money from Endorsements

Earlier this year, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook dealt with an aggressive crowd member during a game, resulting in a shouting match the star said he wasn’t sorry about.

“I truly will stand up for myself and my family and my wife and my mom and my dad every single time,” he told The Salt Lake Tribune in March. “I expect anybody else to do the same.”

Westbrook added: “There’s no protection for the players. There are people who come to the game to say mean, disrespectful things about me and my family. For many years I’ve done all the right things. … I’m humble, I take all the criticism from everybody. But for me, disrespect will not be taken from me.”