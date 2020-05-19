LeBron James Calls Michael Jordan His ‘Angel, Inspiration' After The Last Dance Finale

LeBron James has nothing but love for his "superhero" Michael Jordan.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers star, 35, responded on Twitter to a recent ESPN article that claimed James "fantasized" about being teammates with Jordan, 57, and not his opponent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

James clarified his comments about Jordan, insisting, "No I didn’t say I envisioned MJ as a teammate not an adversary."

"A question was asked 'Do I think I could have been a teammate of his and compliment his game?' " James said. "I love the greats and would have loved to play with them all during their runs because I [am] a historian of the game but I also would die to compete vs every single one of them too!"

"Don’t ever get it twisted!" the NBA star added, before telling Jordan, "Thank You for being my angel, inspiration, superhero!!"

Jordan has recently returned to the spotlight as the subject of the acclaimed documentary series The Last Dance, which follows Jordan and the Chicago Bulls over the course of their six championship runs during the 1990s.

After last Sunday's episode, James shared a tweet about his experience as a young boy when Jordan announced his sudden retirement from the NBA following the murder of his father, James Jordan, in 1993.

"Definitely cried this day. 9 years of age," James tweeted during the broadcast. "Just Couldn’t believe it."

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1259653946529902593&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fsports%2Flebron-james-cried-9-year-old-michael-jordan-announced-retirement-1993%2F

Throughout his own highly successful NBA career, James has publicly spoken about how much Jordan has influenced his career.

"I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike, just seeing what he was able to accomplish," James previously said in 2017. "But I felt like Mike was so — you know, when you’re growing up and you’re seeing Michael Jordan, it’s almost like a god. So I didn’t ever believe I could be Mike. So I started to focus myself on other players and other people around my neighborhood, because I never thought you could get to a point where Mike was. So I think that helped shape my game."

Image zoom Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

The first two parts of The Last Dance premiered in April, and more than six million viewers tuned in, making it the most-watched docuseries on ESPN in history at the time.