Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shooting Stars will tell the story of James' high school years in Akron, Ohio

Everything to Know About the LeBron James Biopic

The "kid from Akron" is getting the Hollywood treatment! With production on the LeBron James biopic — here's everything you need to know...

The film's working title is Shooting Stars, the same name as James's 2009 autobiography co-authored by Buzz Bissinger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shooting Stars will tell the story of James's childhood years and his time with his group of high school teammates he dubbed the Fab 5 as they set out to take home the high school national championship, according to Cleveland.com.

"A lot of it we want to stay very true to LeBron's story," casting director Angela Boehm told the site.

"We are looking to create the atmosphere of what his story looked like. Cheerleaders, band members stadium fans, librarians, cafeteria workers, all of it," Boehm said on April 10 of her agency's search for 600 extras.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers Credit: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Fans of the four-time NBA champion are familiar with his Akron, Ohio, pride and passion for giving back to the city. James told the Los Angeles Times, "When you grow up in Akron, Ohio, you already feel like no one cares about you too much."

The Space Jam 2 star continued, "And the only people that really care about you are the ones from that town. When you are in certain community centers, in certain gyms, you look for inspiration—people who came before you, people who were already there."

WKYC reported that filming began on April 18 in Cleveland's Beachwood suburb, with key production dates on April 19-25, May 4-6 and June 2, according to a casting notice on the Greater Cleveland Film Commission's website.

2016 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Credit: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

According to Cleveland.com, Shooting Stars will generate an estimated $25.5 million for the local economy by the time filming wraps in June

Boehm explained that in addition to giving back to James' hometown, filming in Akron will give the film a more authentic feel. "So, filming in that area and using Akron locals is so great for us because it's real. And that's what we want is truth and to tell real stories," Boehm said.

"We're so excited to have this Hollywood production in the neighborhood," a representative for Slavic Village Development shared in a tweet. The post included three photos from the set as the Universal production transformed a local recreation center into James' St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

James' biopic was originally announced in 2018 when Deadline reported director Chris Robinson was directing the project.