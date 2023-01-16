LeBron James Becomes Second NBA Player in History to Score 38,000 Points as He Closes in on All-Time Record

LeBron James is 364 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the highest-scoring player of all time

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 16, 2023 04:42 PM
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James. Photo: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James is making history again.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has now scored 38,024 points throughout his NBA career — becoming only the second player to do so. He is now only behind NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is currently the highest-scoring NBA player of all time.

James surpassed the 38,000 points mark with a jump shot midway through the first quarter of the Lakers' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, according to CBS Sports. The Lakers lost the matchup 112-113.

The 38-year-old scored 35 points in the game with 10 assists and eight rebounds. He is now 364 points behind Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387 career points.

"It's hard for me to speak on it now because I hate doing anything when it comes in a loss. And we had an opportunity to win a big game tonight," James said while speaking to the media about the milestone, per Sports Illustrated.

"Been appreciative of the opportunity to play this game at the highest level," he continued. "I love the game of basketball. I love being a part of the NBA and being able to inspire so many different sets of generations. I guess it's a pretty big deal."

James could likely become the new record holder within the next few months. CBS Sports predicts that he could break Abdul-Jabbar's record in 13 games, based on his average point-per-game, which is 29.2.

Abdul-Jabbar told NBA reporter Marc Stein that he's "excited to see it happen."

LeBron James
Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty

"I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," he said. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it."

"It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken, and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on," he continued.

James is no stranger to breaking records. Following the Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns in March of last year, he became the first player in the history of the NBA to reach 10,000 points in rebounds and assists.

"To now sit alone at a statistical category in this league that I've really modeled my game after — being able to score, rebound and assist," James said after the game, per ESPN. "I sit alone at a stat is pretty like — I'd say 'cool,' but it doesn't quite make sense to me."

