LeBron James Apologizes for Quoting Rap Lyric About 'Jewish Money' on Instagram

LeBron James has apologized after quoting a song lyric that references “Jewish money.”

On Saturday, James posted a picture on his Instagram Story quoting the lyric from 21 Savage‘s “ASMR,” Sports Illustrated reported.

In a screenshot of the post tweeted by Action Network producer Darren Rovell, James writes over a selfie, “We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher.”

“Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone,” James told ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin on Sunday. “That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music and that was the byproduct of it.”

“So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies,” James continued. “It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody.”

The NBA does not plan to pursue any disciplinary measures after the post, ESPN reported.

James also made news for saying that team owners in the NFL has a “slave mentality” toward players on HBO’s The Shop on Friday.

“In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality,” James said, according to The Washington Post. “And it’s like, ‘This is my team. You do what the f— I tell y’all to do. Or we get rid of y’all.'”

James said that the NBA has a different culture because of its commissioner Adam Silver. “I’m so appreciative in our league of our commissioner,” James said. “He doesn’t mind us having … a real feeling and to be able to express that. It doesn’t even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying, he at least wants to hear us out. As long as we are doing it in a very educational, non-violent way, then he’s absolutely okay with it.”

“The difference between the NBA and the NFL: The NBA is what we believe he can be, what we believe he can be, the potential,” James said in a YouTube clip of the conversation. “In the NFL, it’s like, what can you do for me this Sunday or this Monday or this Thursday? And if you ain’t it, we moving on.”