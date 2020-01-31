Lakers Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis Honor Kobe Bryant with Mamba-Inspired Tattoos

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James appeared to debut a new tattoo in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of his 13-year-old daughter and seven more victims.

In a short video posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, James, 35, revealed he was in the process of getting a tattoo on his left thigh. Though James didn’t unveil the finished design, photographers caught a glimpse of his new body art during a team workout on Thursday morning.

Because the ink is covered by a clear bandage, it’s difficult to decipher exactly what artist Vanessa Aurelia tattoed on the three-time NBA champion. Photos appear to show a snake, in reference to Bryant’s “Black Mamba“ nickname, along with the words, “Mamba 4 Life.”

Meanwhile, Lakers star Anthony Davis also shared a video of himself receiving a similar tattoo from Aurelia, but he, too, hasn’t revealed what he received.

Aurelia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to TMZ, James will debut the ink on social media this week, likely before the Lakers take on the Portland Trailblazers on Friday at Staples Center. The home game will be the first time the Lakers take to the court following the fatal crash.

RELATED: LeBron James Spoke with Kobe Bryant Hours Before His Tragic Death: ‘I’ll Continue Your Legacy’

Image zoom LeBron James Damian Dovarganes/AP

Though James has yet to address the media in-person following role model Bryant’s death, he posted the first of two Instagram tributes to the 41-year-old on Monday night.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” James said of Bryant, who won five championships in 20 seasons with the Lakers.

RELATED: LeBron James Shares Touching Video of Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Greeting Him at Lakers Game

Image zoom A close-up for LeBron James' new tattoo

RELATED: Woman Shares Moving Story About Kobe Bryant Secretly Visiting Terminally Ill Fan

“It’s my responsibility to put this s— on my back and keep it going!!” he continued. “Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!“

The next day, James uploaded a video of him greeting Bryant and Gianna during a recent game at Staples Center. “My brother!! I love you man!!” he wrote.

The night before Bryant’s death, James and Bryant shared a special moment.

During the Jan. 25 game between the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, James, who wore special shoes during the performance that paid tribute to Bryant, passed the Lakers legend for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Later on, Bryant congratulated James on the milestone with a message on Instagram. “On to #2 @kingjames!” Bryant wrote. “Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next.”

If you would like to help the families of the other victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Donations to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.