LeBron James Announces Partnership with LIFEWTR: 'Serves a Bigger Purpose'

"I want the kids in my I PROMISE program and people everywhere to be inspired by the exciting work we'll do together," the Lakers star said

LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James and premium bottled water brand LIFEWTR announced a multi-year partnership Wednesday, emphasizing how the collaboration will support James' passion for community empowerment.

"I've always loved LIFEWTR," James, 37, said in a statement. Specifically, the legendary athlete and influential philanthropist said, he admires the brand's dedication. "How every detail — from the original art showcased on its bottles to the brand's efforts to champion diverse voices — serves a bigger purpose," said James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star added, "LIFEWTR is all about inspiring creativity, and I want the kids in my I PROMISE program and people everywhere to be inspired by the exciting work we'll do together."

James, a four-time NBA champion, shared the news with his 51 million Twitter followers on Wednesday. "Everything I do always has a bigger purpose, much like @lifewtr, which makes me excited for the work we'll do together!! Inspiring and championing others. More to come," James wrote.

"LeBron James' unwavering dedication to uplifting individuals and communities mirrors our mission at LIFEWTR to help people thrive," said Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

The new LIFEWTR collaboration with LeBron will include the debut of dedicated programming that will be announced later this year. "We are thrilled to work with him to further the LIFEWTR brand's commitment to helping underrepresented voices flourish."

James, who has shown a dedication to philanthropy with his I PROMISE school, his LeBron James Family Foundation and large donations to places like the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, officially became a billionaire earlier this year. The net worth of the NBA All-Star surpassed $1 billion after he earned $121.2 million in 2021, according to Forbes.

The four-time NBA champion is additionally set to make $44.5 million next season with the Lakers as part of two-year contract, according to Spotrac.