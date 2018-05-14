See LeBron James Use His Incredible Memory to Precisely Recall Plays in Post-Game Press Conference

Like an elephant, LeBron James never forgets.

In addition to his considerable talents on the court, James is also a memory mastermind. He appears to have a photographic memory — at least when it comes to basketball — and uses it to help his game.

In a post-game press conference on Sunday, following the Cavaliers‘s loss to the Celtics in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals, he was able to accurately recount each play in a series that saw the Celtics score seven points and give them a lead in the game.

When a reporter asked James to explain what happened when the Celtics scored seven quick points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, James replied in amazing detail — describing every move, every shot attempt made by the Cavaliers at the start of the fourth quarter.

This isn’t the first time James has put his impressive memory on display. In 2013, when he was still playing for the Miami Heat, he said that he can use his abilities to help with his basketball skills — in particular, running past plays in his head to help shape his decisions in future games.

“I am able to play a lot of plays in my head,” he told USA Today. “I can remember plays in situations a couple of years back, a few years back. It became important to me probably when I got in high school.”

LeBron James Jason Miller/Getty

However, he told USA Today that his photographic ability isn’t always an advantage.

“Sometimes it works great, sometimes it doesn’t,” he said. “Sometimes it can cloud my mind too much and I get to thinking about the game too much instead of just playing. Sometimes I’m able to put myself in situations that are better for me and better for our team by knowing what happened before. I guess it’s a gift and a curse.”