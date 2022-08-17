LeBron James Agrees to 2-Year $97M Deal with Lakers Meaning He Could Potentially Play with Son Bronny

A new deal made by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could make the athlete's big dream of playing professionally alongside his son a reality.

Announced today, the contract is a $97.1 million extension of his current agreement, which will keep LeBron, 37, on the LA team until 2024.

The contract cements Lebron's status as the highest earning player in the history of the NBA, his career earnings totaling $532 million. His impressive 19-season career now includes four championships, four NBA Finals MVPs, four league MVPs, 18 All-NBA selections, 18 All-Star nods and six All-Defensive selections.

The timing would align so the superstar could be a free agent when his basketball player son, Bronny James, is eligible for his first NBA season.

"Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be," LeBron said in an interview in February this year. "I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year."

This setup appears to be the key to that future. ESPN reports the shorter two-year contract gives LeBron the option to renegotiate with the Lakers when it ends or he can become a free agent so he could follow his son to whatever team the high schooler is drafted to.

Quinn Harris/Getty

In an Instagram in early August, the NBA star shared videos of him playing with his two sons, Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, whom he shares with wife Savannah.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" LeBron wrote. "Great work today Young🤴🏾's #JamesGang👑 #EarnedNotGiven"

In the video, all three show impressive dribbling, shooting and dunking skills.

Bronny is currently a high school junior at Sierra Canyon School in California, per the Bleacher Report.

In an April episode of LeBron's YouTube show Uninterrupted's The Shop, LeBron repeated his desire to play with his eldest son. "[Bronny's] No. 1 on my list. I want to play with [him] for sure …" he said.

LeBron recounted a conversation where his son confirmed his goal of going pro, saying his son wanted to "make a name for [him]self."

LeBron and Savannah also share a daughter, Zhuri, 7.