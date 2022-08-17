LeBron James Agrees to 2-Year $97M Deal with Lakers Meaning He Could Potentially Play with Son Bronny

The contract may set the NBA icon, who has said “I would do whatever it takes to play with my son,” to be a free agent as his son enters the NBA

By
Published on August 17, 2022 09:59 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty

A new deal made by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could make the athlete's big dream of playing professionally alongside his son a reality.

Announced today, the contract is a $97.1 million extension of his current agreement, which will keep LeBron, 37, on the LA team until 2024.

The contract cements Lebron's status as the highest earning player in the history of the NBA, his career earnings totaling $532 million. His impressive 19-season career now includes four championships, four NBA Finals MVPs, four league MVPs, 18 All-NBA selections, 18 All-Star nods and six All-Defensive selections.

The timing would align so the superstar could be a free agent when his basketball player son, Bronny James, is eligible for his first NBA season.

"Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be," LeBron said in an interview in February this year. "I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year."

This setup appears to be the key to that future. ESPN reports the shorter two-year contract gives LeBron the option to renegotiate with the Lakers when it ends or he can become a free agent so he could follow his son to whatever team the high schooler is drafted to.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty

In an Instagram in early August, the NBA star shared videos of him playing with his two sons, Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, whom he shares with wife Savannah.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" LeBron wrote. "Great work today Young🤴🏾's #JamesGang👑 #EarnedNotGiven"

In the video, all three show impressive dribbling, shooting and dunking skills.

Bronny is currently a high school junior at Sierra Canyon School in California, per the Bleacher Report.

In an April episode of LeBron's YouTube show Uninterrupted's The Shop, LeBron repeated his desire to play with his eldest son. "[Bronny's] No. 1 on my list. I want to play with [him] for sure …" he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LeBron recounted a conversation where his son confirmed his goal of going pro, saying his son wanted to "make a name for [him]self."

LeBron and Savannah also share a daughter, Zhuri, 7.

Related Articles
Lebron James and sons Bronny and Bryce at basektball practice
LeBron James Takes Sons Bronny and Bryce Through a Workout at Lakers Gym: 'JamesGang'
Lebron James
LeBron James Celebrates Son's Impressive Monster Dunk: 'Oh My Goodness Bronny!'
Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and father LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers walk off the court following the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
LeBron James Shuts Down Claims of 'Front-Runner' College for Son Bronny, 17: 'You'll Hear It from Him'
LeBron James and Savannah James attendsthe Netflix World Premiere of "Hustle" at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Who Is LeBron James' Wife? All About Savannah James
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs
LeBron James Says He Wants to Own a Las Vegas NBA Team: 'Speaking It Into Existence'
G League Prospect, Shareef O'Neal poses for a portrait during the 2022 G League Elite Camp
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Signs Six-Figure Contract with NBA G League Ignite
Simone Biles Vacation https://www.instagram.com/kingjames/?hl=en NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Basketball Player LeBron James attends the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
LeBron James Vacations With Wife in Maldives After Playoff Elimination: 'That S— HURT'
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Says He'll Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Play in NBA with Son Bronny Before Retiring
lebron-james-b
LeBron James Has a Goal to One Day Play in the NBA with Son Bronny: It Would Be 'Unbelievable'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDz1-7b29dQ 4:49 / 5:23 Steph Curry's opening monologue at the 2022 ESPYs 5,665 views Jul 20, 2022 ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn…
Stephen Curry Opens 2022 ESPY Awards with Joke About LeBron James: He 'Hosted After Losing the NBA Finals'
LeBron James
LeBron James Is Officially a Billionaire, First Active NBA Player to Make List 
lebron james, tom brady
Tom Brady Challenges LeBron James to a Hockey Shootout on Twitter: 'Who Wins?'
LeBron James
LeBron James Says Golden State Warriors Are Remaining NBA Playoff Team He Would Join
LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James Announces Partnership with LIFEWTR: 'Serves a Bigger Purpose'
LeBron James, Brittney Griner
LeBron James Says It's 'Hard' to Imagine Himself in Brittney Griner's Situation in Full Clip from 'The Shop'
lebron james
LeBron James Surprises School Students with an Unexpected Visit –– See Their Priceless Reactions!