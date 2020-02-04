LeBron James Admits ‘Every Game Is Going to Be Emotional’ After Friend Kobe Bryant’s Death

LeBron James is finding the strength to persevere in the wake of friend Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death.

While speaking to reporters on Monday about his grieving process and moving forward with the season, the NBA star, 35, said he has accepted that “every game is going to be emotional” for himself and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates.

“But time heals all, and it’s going to continue to help us every game,” said James, according to USA Today. “We’ll continue to lean on each other and lean on our crowd. Our crowd is going to be with us.”

He added: “We have to continue to push forward. That’s what he’d want us to do.”

On Sunday, Jan. 26, Bryant died at age 41 in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on board. The tragedy shook the sports community, with athletes like Derek Jeter, Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan paying tribute to Bryant.

After a game last Friday, James opened up about Bryant’s enduring legacy, including his love for his family. The late basketball star is survived by wife Vanessa, 37, and their three other daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

“You know, for me,” James told reporters, “I was telling my wife a couple of days ago, I was like, ‘Seeing Kobe play the game of basketball for 20 years for the Lakers, since he was 18 to 38,’ and I was like, ‘You know what’s crazy?'”

He continued: “‘These last three years, out of all the success he had, five rings, multiple MVPs at the All-Star Game, MVP of this league, first-team everything, all life, all world, all basketball — I felt like these last three years was the happiest I’ve ever seen him.'”

In a speech before Friday’s game, James scrapped what he had written in advance in order to give a more emotional tribute “straight from the heart.”

“As I look around this arena, we’re all grieving, we’re all hurt, we’re all heartbroken, and when we’re going through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family,” James said.

“Now, I’ve heard about Laker Nation before I got here last year, about how much of a family it is, and that is absolutely what I’ve seen this week,” James continued. “Not only from the players, the coaching staff and the organization, but from everybody. Everybody that’s here — this is truly, truly a family.”