Laurie Hernandez Shares Video of Exciting Moment She Learned About Her NYU Tisch Acceptance

Build Series Presents Laurie Hernandez Discussing "I Got This: To Gold And Beyond"

Build Series Presents Laurie Hernandez Discussing "I Got This: To Gold And Beyond"

Laurie Hernandez is marking the start of a new life chapter.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old Olympic gymnast posted a video on TikTok of her reaction to learning she's been accepted into New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Hernandez and 25-year-old trampoline gymnast Charlotte Drury wait anxiously to find out whether she's been given admittance.

"Okay, here we go," says Hernandez while sitting by a computer screen alongside Drury.

Before the two learn the school's decision, fans can hear Drury assuring Hernandez that despite the outcome she would still be "proud" of her. "No matter what happens, I'm so, so proud of you," says Drury.

After the good news is revealed, Drury shouts, "You got in."

An overjoyed Hernandez then throws her hands in the air as the phone recording falls over.

Hernandez included the hashtag "#Tisch" in the post and captioned it, "LETS GOOO."

Hernandez has previously revealed her hopes to go to college and dreams of becoming an actress.

"I'm dipping my toes into acting and still figuring out where my life will take me," she told PEOPLE back in 2017.

Despite being so young, Hernandez has a long list of accolades that include competing on the U.S. women's gymnastics team during the 2016 Summer Olympics, where she won gold.

"So funny to hear being a veteran," Hernandez told PEOPLE last year while laughing at the fact that she is only in her early 20s, yet still considered more established in the gymnastics world. "You know, it is an interesting thing to compete in such a mixed age group, but at the same time, I'm not competing against age, I'm competing against skill level."