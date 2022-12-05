Laurie Hernandez Confirms She's Dating Fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury with Sweet Anniversary Post

Laurie Hernandez is opening up about her love life.

The 22-year-old posted a photo with fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury on Monday, celebrating their two year anniversary.

"2 whole years! can u believe it!!" the gold medal-winning gymnast wrote along the photo of the couple. Crury, a trampoline gymnast, is giving Hernandez a kiss on the cheek in the photo.

Though the couple haven't been shy about posting photos of themselves on their respective Instagram pages, this is the first time Hernandez has confirmed she's in a relationship with Drury. Hernandez's rep also confirmed the relationship to PEOPLE on Monday

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in October, Hernandez shared that she was "taken" by a photographer, but didn't name Drury. She also said at the time that she'd been dating her "partner" for just under two years and that "life is really good."

Drury recently posted photos of the couple at the Harry Styles concert at Madison Square Garden. "We had to!! We simply had to," she wrote next to photos of the two of them cheering on the "Late Night Talking" singer.

Many of Hernandez's followers were excited about the anniversary post and shared their happiness in the comments.

"IM OBSESSED," wrote JoJo Siwa. "😍😍" posted fellow gymnast Norah Flatley. High School Musical actress Monique Coleman posted three heart emojis.

Hernandez, who won the 23rd season of Dancing With the Stars in 2016, posted a behind-the-scenes photo last week while on a Nike shoot. "@nike shoot today, stay tuned within the next few months for something adorable," she wrote.

In April, the 20-year-old Olympic gymnast posted a video on TikTok of her reaction to learning she's been accepted into New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

In the video, Hernandez and Drury wait anxiously to find out whether she's been given admittance.

"Okay, here we go," says Hernandez while sitting by a computer screen alongside Drury.

Before the two learn the school's decision, fans can hear Drury assuring Hernandez that despite the outcome she would still be "proud" of her. "No matter what happens, I'm so, so proud of you," says Drury.

After the good news is revealed, Drury shouts, "You got in."

An overjoyed Hernandez then throws her hands in the air as the phone recording falls over.

Hernandez included the hashtag "#Tisch" in the post and captioned it, "LETS GOOO."

With reporting by Tricia Despres