See All the Sweet Photos of Laurie Hernandez and Her Girlfriend, Charlotte Drury

Laurie Hernandez officially confirmed she and fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury have been going steady for two years now. Here are some super adorable photos of the happy couple

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on December 7, 2022 05:22 PM
Happy Anniversary

Laurie Hernandez Announces She's Dating Fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury with Sweet 2-Year Anniversary Post Tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/ClzLfBQOv2i/ Secondary: https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSdGOIOq2N/
After two years of keeping their relationship status under wraps, Laurie Hernandez shared a sweet anniversary post on Instagram, and her rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Charlotte Drury are an item. "2 whole years! can u believe it!!" she captioned the flick.

And the Celebration Continues

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
To mark their big anniversary, Drury also posted her own set of pictures, writing, "Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person. Happy anniversary bug 🐛🤎"

Opera Date Night

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
The two caught a performance of La Traviata at The Metropolitan Opera in N.Y.C.

Summer Love

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
Hernandez posted this dreamy pic with her boo while enjoying a nice summer day back in June.

Love in the City

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
The pair looked as happy as ever while enjoying night out at a bar in the Concrete Jungle.

Sign of the Times

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
How cute did they look at the Harry Styles concert at Madison Square Garden back in August?

Another Day, Another Concert

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
Honest and very understandable reactions to seeing Harry Styles perform...TWICE!

Birthday Tribute

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
For Drury's 26th birthday in June, Hernandez posted a series of cute pics to commemorate her person's special day.

"Happy birthday baby!!! you have SUCH a big heart and i love you for it," she wrote. "We've had some insane moments together, both fun and wild- yet I wouldn't want to experience those with anyone else. grateful I get to witness another one of your years around the sun🤍🦉."

International Love

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
The two are all hugged up while in Stockholm, Sweden.

What's Yours Is Mine

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
The couple shares a nice, cool beverage during the summer months.

Valentine's Day

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
Nothing screams romance quite like watching the sunset at the beach.

Cue the 'Awws'

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
It may be blurry, but it's still very effective in making us swoon.

Smooches

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
The two-time Olympic gold medalist is giddy while getting a kiss from her boo.

Say Cheese

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
Just two kids, casually strolling the streets of Seattle.

In Good Company

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
The pair made it a date night when they went to watch the West Side Story premiere back in December 2021. Among included guests was Steven Spielberg, which made the night that much more exciting for Drury.

"Got to watch a Steven Spielberg film with the man himself in the same theater. Don't think I'll ever recover. Someone update the highlights section of my Wikipedia page bc this it," she wrote on the 'Gram.

We Outside

Laurie Hernandez and her GF Charlotte Drury
Remember when the sheer act of going outside was an accomplishment? Well, these two did just that back in July of 2021 and it was cause for celebration.