See All the Sweet Photos of Laurie Hernandez and Her Girlfriend, Charlotte Drury

01 of 16 Happy Anniversary Laurie Hernandez and Charlotte Drury. Laurie Hernandez/instagram After two years of keeping their relationship status under wraps, Laurie Hernandez shared a sweet anniversary post on Instagram, and her rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Charlotte Drury are an item. "2 whole years! can u believe it!!" she captioned the flick.

02 of 16 And the Celebration Continues Charlotte Drury/instagram To mark their big anniversary, Drury also posted her own set of pictures, writing, "Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person. Happy anniversary bug 🐛🤎"

03 of 16 Opera Date Night Charlotte Drury/instagram The two caught a performance of La Traviata at The Metropolitan Opera in N.Y.C.

04 of 16 Summer Love Laurie Hernandez/instagram Hernandez posted this dreamy pic with her boo while enjoying a nice summer day back in June.

05 of 16 Love in the City Laurie Hernandez/instagram The pair looked as happy as ever while enjoying night out at a bar in the Concrete Jungle.

06 of 16 Sign of the Times Charlotte Drury/instagram How cute did they look at the Harry Styles concert at Madison Square Garden back in August?

07 of 16 Another Day, Another Concert Charlotte Drury/instagram Honest and very understandable reactions to seeing Harry Styles perform...TWICE!

08 of 16 Birthday Tribute Laurie Hernandez/instagram For Drury's 26th birthday in June, Hernandez posted a series of cute pics to commemorate her person's special day. "Happy birthday baby!!! you have SUCH a big heart and i love you for it," she wrote. "We've had some insane moments together, both fun and wild- yet I wouldn't want to experience those with anyone else. grateful I get to witness another one of your years around the sun🤍🦉."

09 of 16 International Love Charlotte Drury/instagram The two are all hugged up while in Stockholm, Sweden.

10 of 16 What's Yours Is Mine Charlotte Drury/instagram The couple shares a nice, cool beverage during the summer months.

11 of 16 Valentine's Day Laurie Hernandez/instagram Nothing screams romance quite like watching the sunset at the beach.

12 of 16 Cue the 'Awws' Charlotte Drury/instagram It may be blurry, but it's still very effective in making us swoon.

13 of 16 Smooches Laurie Hernandez/instagram The two-time Olympic gold medalist is giddy while getting a kiss from her boo.

14 of 16 Say Cheese Charlotte Drury/instagram Just two kids, casually strolling the streets of Seattle.

15 of 16 In Good Company Charlotte Drury/instagram The pair made it a date night when they went to watch the West Side Story premiere back in December 2021. Among included guests was Steven Spielberg, which made the night that much more exciting for Drury. "Got to watch a Steven Spielberg film with the man himself in the same theater. Don't think I'll ever recover. Someone update the highlights section of my Wikipedia page bc this it," she wrote on the 'Gram.