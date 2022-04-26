James Madison University Softball Player Lauren Bernett Dead at 20: 'We Will Miss Her Dearly'

"Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," James Madison University President Jonathan Alger and Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said in a joint statement on Tuesday. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program."

The Virginia university did not reveal Bernett's cause of death. Representatives for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke," they said. "We will miss her dearly."