Las Vegas Raiders Fined and Penalized a Draft Pick for Violating COVID-19 Protocol

The Raiders are the first team to be stripped of a draft pick for repeat violations

The NFL hit the Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden with a total of $650,000 in fines this week for repeatedly violating COVID-19 protocols this season.

According to Yahoo Sports, the first outlet to report the punishments Thursday, the team was fined $500,000 and Gruden $150,000 for "repeat offenses."

The franchise was also stripped of its 2021 sixth-round draft pick for their handling of offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive COVID diagnosis last month, NFL.com said.

According to ESPN, the Raiders are the first team to be docked a draft pick over COVID-19 violations and the franchise has already totaled $1.185 million in fines this season.

During the Week 2 opener against the Saints, the team was fined $250,000 and Gruden $100,000 for failing to wear his mask properly. The team was also hit with an additional $50,000 penalty for allowing a non-credentialed employee into the locker room after the game.

The team has also been fined $350,000 for a mask violation and $165,000 for several players attending a charity event without masks, along with the whopping $650,000 fine for Brown's situation.

Brown tested positive for the virus on Oct. 20 and was not wearing a mask or social distancing from his teammates the day prior, according to Boston.com. His failure to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol led four starting offensive linemen to be placed on the COVID-19 list as high-risk contacts.

Brown came off the reserve list last week and was scheduled to play this week when an IV mishap landed him in a local hospital. He was then placed back on the COVID-19 list, Thursday.

According to CBS News, the Tennessee Titans held the NFL's highest COVID-related fine before the Raiders were slammed with their penalty on Thursday. The Titans were penalized $350,000 last month after 24 members of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the 49ers were forced to shut down their facility after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement shared on Twitter Wednesday, the San Francisco team said that the player who tested positive — identified by Sports Illustrated and the NFL Network as wide receiver Kendrick Bourne — "immediately went into self-quarantine" upon the result.

Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, the 49ers said in another tweet. The players were out for Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers.