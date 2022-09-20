Las Vegas Police Investigating Allegations That a Fan Hit Cardinals Star Kyler Murray During Game

Las Vegas police are looking into an interaction between Arizona Cardinals player Kyler Murray and a fan during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which the athlete appeared to be struck in the face.

The 25-year-old quarterback walked past the end zone to celebrate with fans after his Cardinals teammate ran back a fumble for a touchdown to win the game. As Murray excitedly approached the animated section of fans, video footage captured by CNN affiliate KPNX shows one fan's arm striking the Arizona quarterback in the face.

Murray, who appears distraught after the incident, was held back by Cardinals teammates to prevent escalation with the unidentified fan.

A representative for the Las Vegas police department told CNN that law enforcement was investigating "a battery call alleging a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player."

The outlet reported that a criminal investigation is underway and a full crime report has been completed.

Murray made headlines earlier this summer during the NFL off-season when the Cardinals removed an "independent study" clause from his contract extension. The clause mandated that the former no. 1 draft pick, who is entering his fourth NFL season, complete a minimum of four hours of "independent film study" in addition to the regular team meetings and film sessions that all players attend.

The contract stipulated that Murray would not receive credit for these sessions if he was not "not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played" or "engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is being displayed or played," according to the Post.

Kyler Murray. Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire/Getty

The clause also said Murray would be considered "in default of his contract" if he did not meet these expectations, according to the Washington Post.

"Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract," the Cardinals said, referencing the five-year, $230.5 million extension Murray signed last Thursday that will keep him with the Cardinals until at least 2028, the Post reported.

"To me, I'm flattered that y'all think that at my size I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious," Murray, who stands at 5'10", told reporters. "It's disrespectful to my peers, all the great athletes out there in this league. This game is too hard; to play the position that I play in this league — it's too hard."

The Cardinals' victory over the Raiders on Sunday helped them improve to 1-1 on the young season.